Sonnet's Echo 15 Thunderbolt Dock Wins Black Diamond Award From Digital Video Magazine

IRVINE, Calif. -- April 24, 2013 -- At the 2013 NAB Show, Sonnet Technologies' new Echo(TM) 15 Thunderbolt(TM) Dock, a fully featured docking station for Mac(R) computers with Thunderbolt ports, was named one of 25 products to receive a Best of Show Black Diamond Award from Digital Video Magazine. The Echo 15 features 15 ports providing connectivity for numerous peripheral devices such as storage, large-screen monitors, printers, keyboards, networks, speakers, and microphones, plus a built in optical drive and space for additional internal storage, with just a single Thunderbolt cable connecting the computer to the dock.

A publication of NewBay Media's Broadcast & Video Group, Digital Video Magazine assembled a select panel of engineers, editors, and production and post professionals to judge the Best of Show Black Diamond Awards. As a 2013 Black Diamond winner, the Echo 15 will be featured in the June 2013 issue of Digital Video magazine as well as online at www.creativeplanetnetwork.com/dv.

"The Black Diamond Awards recognize outstanding achievement in the advancement of video technology, so it's a tremendous honor to receive this award for one of our newest products," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO, Sonnet Technologies. "We designed the Echo 15 to address our customers' growing need for more mainstream Thunderbolt peripherals and greater convenience as they move between work, school, and home. Now, users no longer have to disconnect multiple devices such as hard drives, printers, and iPhone(R)/iPod(R) docks. The Echo 15 Thunderbolt Dock gives them a simple way to attach to and disconnect from all these peripherals and more, using a single cable."

The Echo 15 Thunderbolt Dock's 15 ports include four USB 3.0, one Gigabit Ethernet, one FireWire(R) 800, one stereo headphone, one microphone, one stereo speaker output jack, one audio in, one pass-through Thunderbolt (for either another Thunderbolt device or an external display), two 3 Gb/s eSATA, and two 6 Gb/s internal SATA (one port for included optical disc drive and one port for a user-installable 2.5-inch SSD or 3.5-inch hard drive). In addition, the Echo 15 Thunderbolt Dock includes an 8x DVD±RW drive or, optionally, a Blu-ray(TM) BD-ROM/8x DVD±RW drive with Blu-ray player software for OS X(R).

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

