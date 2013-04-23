New Dashwood Editor Essentials Plugin Available for Adobe After Effects, Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro

Takes care of routine editing tasks, saving time and energy



Boston, MA – April 23, 2013 –Noise Industries, developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast markets, today announced the availability of Dashwood Editor Essentials, a plugin for Final Cut Pro, Motion, Adobe After Effects and Premiere Pro. Dashwood Editor Essentials is a collection of plugins that automate routine tasks such as unsqueezing an image or converting LOG to REC709 without a LUT, saving editors time and effort. “As a professional editor I have designed and saved many project templates for repetitive tasks over the years, but I know how difficult it is to keep track of them and how frustrating it can be to ‘reinvent the wheel’ every time you start a new project on a new edit suite or a different NLE,” says Tim Dashwood, founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutions. “Editor Essentials is my solution to this problem. By simply installing it on any Mac editing system, all editors using Final Cut Pro, Motion, Premiere Pro or After Effects on that system can access its tools. I’m very excited to introduce this package to my editing peers at a price anyone can afford.”



The FxFactory-powered Dashwood Editor Essentials include the following 15 plugins:



Camera Gamma – Easily convert LOG to REC709 without a LUT or create custom presets. Presets are included for common Log to REC709 conversions for Arri Alexa, Blackmagic Design Cinema Camera, Canon C100/C300/C500, Sony Cinegamma4, S-Log and S-Log2.



Luma & RGBA Levels – Control input/output levels & shift gamma using the same parameters found in Photoshop. Individual channel controls are available for Red, Green, Blue and Alpha or adjustment of the overall Luma Levels. Histogram display is available in most hosts.



White Balance – Shift white balance warmer or cooler in degrees Kelvin or compensate for green/magenta light sources. The plugin also includes presets for common Wratten colour correction filters like 80A, 81A & 85.



4×3 to 16×9 – Manipulate 4×3 aspect ratio footage for presentation in widescreen formats. Scale and crop footage or utilize the special “non-linear stretch” mode for interviews to maintain vertical resolution and roundness on the subject while stretching non-essential areas. Special modes are also available for custom pillarbox or out-of-focus background.



Anamorphic – The Anamorphic filter unsqueezes footage shot with various anamorphic lenses including standard scope 2X, specialty 1.5X, 1.25X, as well as the rare 1.33X adapters from Panasonic or Century Optics. The Anamorphic filter can unsqueeze, crop and scale 2.39:1 aspect ratio from all 16×9 sensors as well Arri Alexa Studio’s 4×3 sensor.



Letterbox Pillarbox – The Letterbox Pillarbox filter will apply the selected aspect ratio to any format while allowing the image to shift the behind the mask. The mask can be any colour and the edge softness can be adjusted.



Obscure Shape – Obscure areas of image with blur or pixelization using rectangles or oval shapes, or highlight an object and blur the surrounding area. An 8-point custom shape creator is also available. All shapes have soft-edge control and can be tracked to moving footage in Apple Motion or Adobe After Effects.



3D Axis – Rotate and Position 2D footage or other elements in 3D space on the X,Y,Z axis and animate with keyframes. The 3D Axis filter can also be used to straighten forced perspective.



Mesmerize – Simulates a distortion similar to a rotating anamorphic lens like the Kish Mesmerizer, typically used for point-of-view “psychedelic” shots in films.



Level Horizon – Straighten the horizon and correct fisheye lens distortion from wide angle lenses and cameras like the GoPro.



Quick Slate – Quickly create program slates for commercials, music videos, series episodes, or long-form videos.



Countdown Leader – A SMPTE-style countdown leader that ends on zero or a 2-pop. The countdown can be stretched to any length.



Frame Leader – Generator designed to create frame leaders with either letterbox/pillarbox crop area or frame lines. All the common aspect ratios are supported.



Dead Pixel Fixer – Repair footage acquired by video cameras with a dead or blown pixel.



Pricing and Availability

Dashwood Editor Essentials is available today and can be purchased from the Noise Industries web site for $49 USD. A tutorial video is available athttp://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a6l25VX2fsY.



About Tim Dashwood

Tim Dashwood is the founder of Dashwood Cinema Solutionshttp://www.dashwood3d.com/. Dashwood is an accomplished director/cinematographer, editor and stereographer. His diverse range of credits include music videos, commercials, feature films and 3D productions for 3net, DirectTV, Discovery Channel and the National Film Board of Canada. He also previsualizes fight/stunt action scenes for productions such as Kick-Ass, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World and Pacific Rim.



About Noise Industries, LLC

Established in 2004, Boston, Massachusetts-based Noise Industries is an innovative developer of visual effects tools for the post-production and broadcast community. Their products are integrated with popular non-linear editing and compositing products from Apple and Adobe. For more information about Noise Industries, please visit: http://www.noiseindustries.com.



