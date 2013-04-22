Kontinental Hockey League Gives Better Game Coverage with Orad’s Powerful Real-Time Graphics

April 22, 2013 — Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Russia’s premier Eurasian sports organization uses Orad HDVG+ video rendering platform and real-time graphic solutions, including 3DPlayand ADVision, to further improve the league’s extensive game coverage. KHL’s new Orad-driven sports production workflow provides viewers with more detailed information including players’ names, statistics, tables, and scores during the live game broadcast.



KHL employs Orad’s 3DPlay controller and ADVision sports solution to place virtual advertisements on the ice during game broadcasts, and provide viewers up-to-the-second player coverage and statistics. Orad integrates with the local and central hockey league databases to display real-time data through visually stunning graphics.



About Orad Hi-Tec Systems

Orad Hi-Tec Systems is a world-leading provider of real-time 3D broadcast graphic, video server, and media asset management solutions including news, channel branding, sports production and enhancement, elections and special events, virtual studios, and virtual advertisement. Orad’s compelling solutions streamline production workflow, enhance viewer experience, and improve production value. Founded in 1993, Orad is a public company listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (OHT). More information is available at http://www.orad.tv/.



For further information contact:

Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd

Ofir Benovici

Vice President Marketing

ofirb@orad.tv



####