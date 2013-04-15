The Tiffen Company Walks Away With Two StudioDaily Prime Awards This NAB 2013

StudioDaily presents The Tiffen Company with the coveted Best of Show award for Tiffen IRND + GlimmerGlass Filters and a Value award for the Davis & Sanford ProElite Series at the NAB 2013 Prime Awards



Las Vegas, NV – April 9, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is pleased to announce it has just won two StudioDaily Prime Awards – a Best in Show for the state-of-the-art Tiffen IRND + GlimmerGlass Motion Picture/TV Filters and a Value award for the Davis & Sanford ProElite Series. Both awards were in the Production category, where Tiffen’s Lowel Prime Power LED also received a nomination. The StudioDaily Prime Awards took place on the morning of Tuesday, April 9 during the 2013 NAB show.



“We are so thrilled to again be recognized by the prestigious StudioDaily Prime Awards at NAB this year, building on the momentum we started with last year’s digital effects Dfx v3 software Best in Show win,” comments Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “To be nominated for three different products is truly an honor. With the awards piling up for Tiffen filters and the growing prominence of our tripod offerings, we know broadcasters will continue to turn to Tiffen for all of their production needs.”



About Tiffen IRND + GlimmerGlass Motion Picture/TV Filters

Designed for sensitive controlled filtration in exterior and interior environments, the IRND + GlimmerGlass Filter’s three-in-one combination softens fine details in a unique manner, while adding mild glow to highlights. As it removes unwanted glare and hotspots and the contrast is reduced, the resulting look is one of enhanced beauty. With a distinct silver “sparkle” to the glass, images are sure to dazzle audiences.



About the Davis & Sanford ProElite Series

The new Davis & Sanford ProElite Series includes snap-in center support brace with boots for uneven ground plus adjustable ground spreader for maximum rigidity and a true fluid head design, providing shooters a system that performs flawlessly on both flat and uneven surfaces. The ergonomically designed lever offers shooters incredibly smooth pan, scan and tilt with counter balance control capabilities that support a wide range of camera weights. The variable quick release lets users to easily fine tune the camera balance.



Book a Private Press Briefing at NAB 2013

To set up a press briefing with a member of the Tiffen management team during NAB 2013, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning two Technical Achievement Awards and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards from the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



