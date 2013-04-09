Xytech's MediaPulse Digital Order Integrates with Sony's Media Backbone System

NAB 2013 - Booth # SL2427

(Mission Hills, CA) Xytech, the global leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media services industries, is announcing complete integration of its MediaPulse Digital Order with Sony's Media Backbone system. This comprehensive approach to end-to-end facility management will be demonstrated during NAB 2013, in Las Vegas, NV, April 8th through April 12th, in Sony's NAB Booth #C11001.

The announcement heralds a combination of technologies that allows clients to plan, orchestrate, streamline and manage complex workflows, bridging manual and automated steps as part of a holistic facility management solution. Now all the disparate activities of a broadcast facility - resource management, asset management, crewing, and job costing - are tied together to give clients a real-time understanding of all tasks as well as the cost implications for each decision.

Today's announcement is meaningful to media companies that require real-time integrations to monitor events along the digital supply chain in broadcast and post production environments, enabling them to compete in a complex environment. MediaPulse supports SOA and transactionalizes events so facility staff can manage related business processing, resource scheduling, and media asset cataloging within its Digital Order structure. The value proposition for clients lies in the complete meshing of order entry, resource management, operational execution, and financial systems.

"Sony's Media Backbone Solutions family is designed to support the widest range of complementary products and technologies," said Wayne Zuchowski, Marketing Manager for Media Backbone Solutions at Sony Electronics. "The compatibility with MediaPulse extends the workflow management potential to a much broader audience. We are proud to be collaborating with Xytech on this new solution."

Greg Dolan, COO of Xytech, commented on the new solution, "Previously, only highly customized solutions were available, with price tags and timelines that were no longer tolerable to the broadcast community. At Xytech, we are providing truly productized solutions. We are thrilled to be working with Sony and excited to show off our efforts at NAB 2013"

About Xytech

Xytech Systems Corporation(tm) is the leading global provider of facility management software for today's media and broadcast companies. Leveraging a 25-year history of innovation and market expertise, Xytech brings unparalleled proficiency to its customers with flexible, transparent and evolutionary solutions that set the standard for successfully managing the continuous business realignments that define today's marketplace. Xytech's collaborative MediaPulse platform and suite of solutions enable craft workflow and asset management systems to work seamlessly with the company's renowned planning, scheduling and financial management tools. Xytech has over 450 software deployments in more than 20 countries around the world and is headquartered in Mission Hills, California, with regional offices in New York and London.

# # #

Media Contact:

Chris Purse, 818.908.3473

ignite strategic communications

chris@ignite.bz or mimi@ignite.bz