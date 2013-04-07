Listec Entrée Teleprompter Series Gives Small-Budget Productions a Professional Dialog Workflow For On-Air Broadcasts

The Tiffen Company brings its new line of professional, lightweight, portable on-camera teleprompters to NAB 2013 (booth C8818)

Las Vegas, NV – April 7, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture and broadcast markets, is demonstrating for the first time, the brand new Listec EntréeTeleprompters EN-08 8-inch and EN-10 10-inch models at the NAB 2013 exhibition on booth C8818. Available today through the Tiffen International Dealer Network, the new Listec series provides professional-quality prompting in a compact, easy-to-assemble portable kit. Ideal for location shoots, small studios, schools, talking heads and insert stages, the budget-friendly Listec Entrée line of professional teleprompters works with ENG lenses up to 105mm, professional compact video and DSLR cameras.

Listec Entrée Feature Highlights Include:

Supports composite video

Readable up to 15 feet

Compact folding hood with Side Shades

Easy transport in a compact case - 16.5 lbs / 7 kg total weight

Quick and easy assembly

Sliding camera mounting plate

Lens opening 4.9” x 4.3” (125.9mm x 110mm)

Trapezoidal 70/30 coated mirror

“The new Listec Entree series is a phenomenal value and a tremendous professional telemprompter option for those who do on-location productions or are working with small studio budgets,” says Steve Tiffen, President and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “The price-performance of the Entrée line opens doors for many who wanted to incorporate professional dialog broadcast tools such as Listec into the workflow, but had not because of portability or budget, maybe even both. The Listec Entrée provides them with the time-tested technology that will enhance any on-air broadcast at a price point they can afford.”

For complete specifications on the new Listec Entrée series, please visit the Tiffen website.

Request a Product Review Kit or Private Press Briefing at NAB 2013

Members of the media can contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com to request additional product information such as a press review kit, or if attending the NAB 2013 exhibition, set up a press appointment for a private product viewing.

About Listec

The name Listec has been associated with the Broadcast Industry since 1967. Listec is defined by its uncompromising standards and over the years has gained a reputation for innovation, the reliability of its product and ongoing commitment to its customers.

About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® light, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.

For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.

Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

Press Contacts

Anya Oskolkova

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6559

(skype) anya.oskolkova

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) 617.817.6595

(skype) janicedolan

