Dalet Showcases Dalet Cube, a Complete 3D Graphics Suite for Dalet News Solutions at NAB 2013

Modular package tailored to news production for authoring, fast CG creation, and playout management

Levallois-Perret, France – April 4, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters, is featuring Dalet Cube, a cost-effective 3D graphics solution for news production at NAB 2013 (Booth SL4524). This IT-based offering is available as an optional package that integrates natively with Dalet News Suite and Dalet News Pack.

Dalet Cube has already been deployed by dozens of customers who also use Dalet News solutions, including Mediaset and TeleNorba. This modular suite incorporates many tools to create a smooth production workflow for high-quality graphics creation and playout. Graphics artists can use the Cube Designer to construct multilayered, pixel-accurate 3D animations that project the style and individual look of different programs and channels. Design models from Adobe After Effects™ and other software programs can also be easily imported. In the newsroom, journalists can use Dalet Cube Filler to quickly and easily select templates and add any number of upper/lower third graphics; they simply fill in the required data fields. The Cube Engine delivers CG playout in real time with fill-and-key or path-through mode. Additional modules make it possible to feed live data and deliver more complex elements such as videos, stills, 3D animations, and sequences. The Dalet Cube Studio module, which has an easy-to-use, fully customizable layout, is perfect for live studio events such as weather, talk shows or election graphics playout.

“Because Dalet Cube is natively integrated with Dalet news solutions, there’s no need for expensive third-party integrations, making it a very cost-effective offering. And the fact that the tools are accessible from our other news apps makes user training easier. From an administration point of view, system maintenance and ongoing support are also more efficient and less costly,” says Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet. “It’s a highly reliable solution for the production and playout of graphics in news operations. All the tools are geared to the fast pace of busy newsrooms where information can change right up to the last minute, even while a newscast is on air. Dalet Cube is geared to that nonstop environment with ease of use, high-production values and flexible control options.”

Both Dalet News Suite and Dalet News Pack are open to integration with third-party systems, including graphics systems other than Dalet Cube.

If you're interested in learning more about Dalet Cube, please register for the Dalet Press Briefingat NAB 2013, which will be held on Monday, April 8th at 5PM in Room N242. Cocktail reception to follow immediately.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage and distribute content to both traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities; a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire News and Sport and Program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency, and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., Sirius XM Radio) and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, The European Commission, Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, please visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact:

Janice Dolan

Zazil Media Group

(p) +1 617-817-6595

(e) janice@zazilmediagroup.com

####