Dalet Features New Dalet Brio Video Server I/O Combinations at NAB 2013

Increased I/O port capabilities on a single server provides increased density and flexibility for News, Sports, Studio and MAM workflows



Levallois-Perret, France – April 2, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems is announcing new configurations for the Dalet Brio servers that offer broadcasters tremendous flexibility for all types of ingest, production and playout workflows at NAB 2013 held in Las Vegas from April 8 – 11, 2013 (Booth SL4524). The Brio servers can now be scaled to a maximum of 12 ports in a single server, through a four-port extension board, offering tremendous density and flexibility to broadcasters. When combined with the range of Dalet or third-party tools, the Dalet Brio servers provide even greater versatility with more improvements for workflows in news, sports, studio production and MAM.



Flexible, Proven Brio Solutions

Dalet Brio units are designed to ingest and playout broadcast quality video in SD and HD formats. These cost-effective servers are built on IT-standard components and delivered in a compact 2RU chassis with a choice of inputs and outputs (up to 12 simultaneous channels) and storage combinations (local or direct connection to SAN). The unique “Ingest Once, Write Many” feature of the Dalet Brio helps operators optimize their overall infrastructure while providing reliability and high performance.



“Since its introduction in 2010, Dalet Brio has been a great success. It has proven its flexibility and its reliability to the broadcast industry. Today, there are more than 300 Brio servers deployed worldwide and this is just the beginning. For instance, Mediaset in Italy has combined a number of Brio units to accommodate 288 ingest ports and 470 playout ports that are used for sports, news and studio production, automation, and backup automation,” says Raoul Cospen, director of marketing and business development, Dalet. “The success of Brio has always been related to its great flexibility in terms of codecs, wrappers, and I/O configurations. We are now proposing even more flexibility and a lower cost per channel by adding these additional configurations.”



Extensive Format Support

All Dalet Brio servers support broadcast quality video in a wide range of codecs including DV25, DV50, DVCPRO 25 and 50, DVCPRO HD, IMX, XDCAM HD, XDCAM EX, AVC-Intra 50-100, Apple ProRes, DNxHD, and others. Dalet Brio servers can play any supported files, including a mix of SD and HD, on the same timeline. Dalet Brio allows for on-the-fly cross-up and down-conversion of the video signal, as well as aspect ratio modifications. Brio also natively includes graphic capabilities for simple branding with bugs/logo insertion, text crawlers or animation.



About Dalet

Dalet solutions enable broadcasters and media professionals to create, manage, and distribute content to traditional and new media channels, including interactive TV, the Web, and mobile networks. Dalet combines into a single system a robust and proven Media Asset Management platform with advanced metadata capabilities, a configurable workflow engine, and a comprehensive set of purpose-built creative and production tools. This integrated and open environment enables end-to-end management of the entire news, sports, and program content chain, and allows users to significantly improve efficiency and to maximize the use and value of their assets. Dalet’s solutions are delivered through a dedicated Professional and Integration Services Department to ensure the highest possible standards.



Dalet systems are used around the world by thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RTBF, RFI, Russia Today, RSR & TSR, RT Malaysia, VOA, and WDR), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros., and Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, the European Commission and the Parliament of South Australia). Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, and Reuters: DALE.PA.



For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com/nab2013.



