Axon Introduces Jünger Audio’s Loudness Control For Its Synapse Control Modules at NAB 2013

Leading modular AV signal processing and control specialist Axon Digital Design is incorporating Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ loudness control technology into its Synapse audio and video signal processing and control modules. The result of this collaboration will be on show for the first time at NAB 2013 at the Axon booth, N.6006.

Under the terms of the new partnership, four new audio processing modules will be incorporated into Axon Synapse, thus creating a new standard in a range of modular products covering applications such as audio up-mixing and loudness control. With Jünger Audio processing on board, Axon customers can now eliminate annoying loudness variations between program segments and between programs and commercial breaks.

Axon’s Synapse is a modular system comprising multiple 19-inch frames, active hot swappable cards and (mostly) passive connector panels. It is designed to support demanding mission critical broadcast applications, especially the conversion of composite analogue video signals into HD.

Jünger Audio has developed a custom digital signal processing (DSP) board that integrates seamlessly within a standard Axon Synapse module. Building on this seamless interoperability, the two companies have jointly developed four new Synapse modules, which provide a combination of sophisticated up-mixing and loudness control capabilities within both stereo and 5.1 multi-channel audio environments.

Further extending their application versatility, these modules are available as either 3Gb/s or HD capable. The HD version offers a 3Gb/s upgrade pathway for future migration to the greater demands of 3Gb/s operations.

“Jünger Audio is well known as a pioneer in audio technology and we are delighted to have developed a close partnership with the team there,” commented Peter Schut, Chief Technology Officer at Axon. “Together, we have created a range of audio processing solutions which offer significantly new feature-sets and functionality. These innovative products will open new markets to Axon.”

Peter Pörs, Managing Director of Junger Audio, says: “Loudness control is a hot topic and there is increasing demand from broadcasters for an effective solution that can eliminate jumps in audio levels. More and more customers are demanding our LEVEL MAGIC™ process in individual hardware and software solutions because it delivers high quality audio and supports all known loudness standards including ITU, EBU and ATSC. With AXON, we have found the perfect partner to enable us to address this demand.”

Jünger Audio’s LEVEL MAGIC™ technology uses Wideband processing to control loudness and peak level, and avoid defects like breathing, pumping, and spectral changes. The processing relies on a highly sophisticated, adaptive level con¬trol algorithm.



By incorporating LEVEL MAGIC™ into its Synapse modules, Axon customers can set their desired Loudness Target, or Operating Level, and Peak Level. Once set, processing takes place automatically providing continuous loudness control, regard-less of the source of the audio.

