DIT Station Unveils New and Improved Version of Portable On-Set Data/Playback Workstation

DIT Station Rogue4 Features Improved Performance and Versatile PCIe(R) Storage and I/O Integration via Sonnet Thunderbolt(TM) Solutions

IRVINE, Calif. -- March 28, 2013 -- DIT Station today introduced the DIT Station Rogue4, the newest version of the company's ultra-portable and compact on-set data management and playback workstation. The Rogue4 is faster than ever before, with Sonnet Technologies' built-in Thunderbolt(TM) expansion, media ingest, and storage solutions offering performance up to 900 MB/s. Sonnet and DIT Station will demonstrate the DIT Station Rogue4 in the Sonnet Technologies booth SL10924 at the 2013 NAB Show.

Housed in a military-grade case with custom ventilation, the all-new ultra-portable and rugged DIT Station Rogue4 provides a fast and reliable PCIe(R) and Thunderbolt backbone for a wide range of on-site digital intermediate (DI) tasks. The Rogue4 works exclusively on the 15-inch MacBook Pro(R) Retina platform, integrating multiple Sonnet Echo(TM) Express Thunderbolt-to-PCIe Expansion Chassis with popular video I/O cards for tasks such as transcoding and playout. Multiple Sonnet Tempo(TM) SSD Pro 6Gb PCIe adapter cards, each holding two 2.5-inch SSDs, provide high-performance onboard Thunderbolt storage. A Sonnet Tempo SATA Pro 6Gb four-port eSATA card supports up to four high-performance eSATA shuttle drives, plus readers for CompactFlash(R) cards, SDHC(TM) cards, REDMAG 1.8-inch SSDs, and RED Digital Cinema's new RED MINI-MAG cards. Also on board is Sonnet's Echo ExpressCard(R) Pro Thunderbolt adapter to ingest files from SxS(R) cards.

These features, combined with the Rogue4's wireless connectivity, iPad(R) mount, and full I/O interfaces, provide DI professionals a highly versatile on-site workstation that is easy to set up. Users can not only perform basic data wrangling tasks, but also perform lightning-speed transcoding, full-resolution 2D/3D side-by-side playback, on-set image review and adjustment, and wireless delivery of dailies right out of the case via the onboard Wi-Fi(R) terminal. Facilitated by Sonnet's Thunderbolt technology solutions, the Rogue4's Thunderbolt connectivity enables the workstation to achieve speeds well beyond not just conventional laptop-based workflows, but even Mac Pro(R) tower-based workflows, offering ultra-fast connectivity and incomparable portability.

"Ready to go in fewer than 20 seconds, the Rogue4 eliminates the lengthy setup times for image technicians and gives them optimal speed, capacity, and storage mobility," said Martin Christien, CEO and founder, DIT Station. "With performance matched to that of a conventional tower computer, the Rogue4's Thunderbolt-based backbone enables capabilities far beyond other on-location setups and a level of portability that no other system can beat for this price. The Rogue4 is a true all-in-one tool for any workflow, anywhere and anytime, and it works seamlessly through the powerful integration of Sonnet's technology."

The new-and-improved DIT Station Rogue4 will be on display at the 2013 NAB Show in Sonnet's booth, SL10924, and in ASSIMILATE's booth, SL12705, where Christien and his team will also make special presentations. For more information about DIT Station NAB Show activities, follow @DITStation on Twitter. More information on Sonnet's Thunderbolt technology products is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/thunderbolt/index.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About DIT Station Ltd

DIT Station Ltd designs and fabricates ultra-portable data management workstations for stills and motion digital based cameras. The company's product line utilizes the latest in high-speed connectivity, storage, and expansion to create on-set tools for digital image technicians working with all formats of camera. DIT Station prides itself on the design of its products, made 100 percent with the user in mind ... and it has a cup holder. More information is available at www.ditstation.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable portable, desktop, and rackmount RAID storage solutions. For more than 25 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

