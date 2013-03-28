Dalet Releases New Version of Dalet One Cut Editor at NAB 2013; Includes Video Editing and Is Designed for Multimedia Convergence

Fast-paced production tool with features that can be graduated from novice to expert will be available in standalone or integrated mode



Levallois-Perret, France – March 28, 2013 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for broadcasters, is releasing the second generation of the Dalet One Cut editor, which now includes video editing capability, at NAB 2013 (SL4524). Dalet One Cut was conceived as a multimedia editor that would encompass radio, TV, Internet and mobile content production. Designed on the principles of user accessibility, it is ideal for users who are not fully-trained video editors. It is very intuitive and perfect for fast-paced production in news and sports, and for many other tasks such as compliance editing.



The initial version of Dalet One Cut focused on audio production and was very well received with more than 5000 licenses in current use. This new version unleashes the full capability of the powerful media engine to now include multitrack video editing.



“The framework of Dalet One Cut makes it extremely fast and flexible. It’s a modular solution that can be customized to accommodate many different skillsets and scenarios with workspaces and templates that can range from simple to advanced. For instance, configurations can display only very basic functions like those needed for fast news editing and voice-over recording. Or, it’s possible to expose many and more intricate features for expert editors,” says Kevin Savina, director of product management, Dalet. “Dalet One Cut is all about providing editing workflows — whether for audio, video, web or multimedia — that work best for your operation. It’s also possible to create custom layouts or templates for specific tasks with a workspace that displays only the tools needed for particular tasks such as audio dubbing, video trimming design or manipulating audio tracks. Dalet One Cut provides real value as a single, multipurpose tool that can be used in many different ways within an organization.”



Dalet One Cut is a fast, nimble real-time audio and video editing tool. With its comprehensive range of codec support, it makes it easy to work with multiple tracks, mixed formats, real-time transitions and much more. It has also very powerful audio editing functions and includes support for VST plugins.



This version of Dalet One Cut is designed for use in standalone or integrated mode with the Dalet Galaxy platform. It is currently available in standalone mode and will be fully integrated into the new Dalet Galaxy platform later this year. Dalet is also offering a transition path for current customers operating on the Dalet Enterprise MAM platform.



If you’re interested in learning more about Dalet One Cut, please register for the Dalet Press Briefing at NAB 2013, which will be held on Monday, April 8th at 5PM in Room N242. Cocktail reception to follow immediately.



