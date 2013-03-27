Wohler Extends HDCC Ancillary Data Management Platform With Card That Manages Closed-Caption and SCTE-104 Data

Multifunctional Card for Ross openGear(R) Frame Both Simplifies Operations and Supports Higher Frame Density

SAN FRANCISCO -- March 27, 2013 -- Wohler Technologies today announced the release of a multifunctional HDCC Series card that enables higher frame density by performing encoding of both SCTE-104 playout automation system messages and closed-caption data into the baseband signal. Available in a Ross openGear(R) hosting frame, the new HDCC-708T104-OG1 card extends Wohler's HDCC Ancillary Data Management Platform to address insertion of the customized SCTE-104 cues that facilitate seamless commercial ad insertion.

"Our HDCC Series is designed to help broadcasters simplify and improve their workflows through smarter handling of ancillary data," said Don Bird, chief marketing officer at Wohler. "Supporting both closed-caption encoding and encoding of SCTE-104 automation messages, this new card consolidates another critical processing element into a single solution and platform. Broadcasters can reduce both the component count and the rack space required for accurate and compliant playout of content to air."

Wohler's HDCC Series comprises a complete line of ancillary data management solutions that address applications for data insertion/extraction while also providing captions and subtitles for OP47, CEA-608/CEA-708, and ARIB-B37 standards. A rich set of single- and dual-channel multifunction cards that enable high-density implementation and high integration while keeping power consumption low, the HDCC Series offers extremely reliable captioning solutions for encoding, decoding, transcoding, translation, monitoring, and other specialized requirements.

The HDCC-708T104-OG1 card unites these proven processing capabilities with frame-accurate encoding of SCTE-104 playout automation system messages into the SDI signal, which in turn ensures that ad playout is triggered correctly. The card provides a single SDI video channel SCTE-104 VANC data inserter and a CEA-608/708 closed-caption encoder, inserter, and monitor -- all in one solution. The new card will be featured in the Wohler booth, N3729, at the 2013 NAB Show. Further information about Wohler's entire HDCC Series is available online at www.wohler.com.

# # #

About Wohler Technologies Inc.

Wohler's tradition of innovation began with the creation of the industry's first in-rack audio, video, and data monitoring category, and continues today through its development of signal management and monitoring solutions for video, audio, captioning, and loudness applications. Wohler's 2012 acquisition of RadiantGrid Technologies extends this award-winning product line to include the Wohler RadiantGrid" New Media Automation Platform for efficient file-based content creation and distribution, quality control, and faster-than-real-time transcoding and standards conversion. This new offering, combined with the company's proven, cost-effective confidence monitoring, compliance recording, and content management solutions, ensures high-quality media production across any platform and delivery to any device. More information about Wohler is available at www.wohler.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Wohler/openGear.zip

Photo Caption: HDCC Series openGear(R) compatible card and enclosure frame