StarHub Selects Actus

Actus’ digital infrastructure makes monitoring and sharing broadcast content more effective for Singapore’s leading pay TV operator



Tel-Aviv, Israel — March 27, 2013 —Actus Digital, a developer of web-based media monitoring, compliance recording, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, announced that Singapore-based pay TV operator, StarHub, is now using the enterprise Actus platform for recording and monitoring of channels. Prior to Actus, StarHub had been using DVDs to capture and analyze broadcast content, a system that proved resource-intensive. “With the implementation of the Actus system, StarHub monitoring is fully digitized and users are able to view broadcast content live or archived, for any channel, at anytime,” says Sima Levy, CEO, Actus Digital. “Actus is easy to use and reliable. It is also fast. With the click of a mouse, users can create clips and export to any format and distribute to any destination such as FTP servers, YouTube, and more. With access to recording, logging and media directly from a laptop, Actus has enhanced the effectiveness of StarHub’s content monitoring and sharing.”



The visually intuitive Actus user interface enables users of all technical skill levels to step in and begin working quickly. With a few simple clicks, an operator can easily choose the channel and the time frame, then export it to just about any location. Actus transparently manages media conversions and migrations rapidly, removing the complexity of dealing with formats. The built-in status alerts users of finished exports and projects.



For more information or to book a private Actus product demonstration at the upcoming NAB 2013 event (booth SU9524), please contact info@actusdigital.com.



About Actus Digital

Actus Digital (subsidiary of Taya Media Group, an international premier media content technologies company) provides solutions for video content logging, monitoring, repurposing, ads detection and video/audio quality check. Actus’ impressive customer list includes 100+ global media players such as BSkyB, Sky, Fox channels, Star, Chello Media, McCann, Sony, RTL, StarHub, Levira, MTG, Encopmass, AirTel, and Zee Networks.



In a nutshell, Actus provides high-end solutions at the most affordable prices. Actus solutions support the latest industry requirements including Teletext, Multiple Audio tracks and subtitles, EPG, Transport Stream, and more. Actus’ customer-driven products are web-based, user friendly and support an unlimited number of channel inputs, thereby facilitating greater functionality and cost savings.



For more information, please visit: http://www.actusdigital.com.



