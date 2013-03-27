Minnetonka Audio Software Introduces New Version of SurCode for Dolby Pro Logic II, Now With Integrated Loudness Measurement

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- March 27, 2013 -- Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. (MASI) today announced the third version of its SurCode(TM) encoder/decoder software for Dolby(R) Pro Logic II. The latest version of the Dolby-certified codec is the first in the industry to integrate Minnetonka Audio's loudness measurement technology as seen in its benchmark AudioTools(TM) Server family. New, built-in loudness measurement simplifies workflows and yields EBU R 128 and "CALMpliant" deliverables with less reworking -- saving time, money, and hassle for broadcast, postproduction, A/V, industrial, radio, OTT, and mobile/hand-held operations.

"The Minnetonka Audio tradition is to supply discriminating audio professionals with certified Dolby codecs with the aim of streamlining workflows," said Jayson Tomlin, vice president of business operations at Minnetonka Audio. "SurCode Version 3's integrated loudness measurement saves time and money while reinforcing industry best practices. Also, the new version addresses the need for complete LtRt creation, the most relevant and widely compatible surround technology today."

SurCode Version 3 for Dolby Pro Logic II offers complete, Dolby-certified Dolby Pro Logic II encoding and Pro Logic II, Pro Logic IIx, and Pro Logic IIz decoding of up to eight channels of audio. The product enables auditioning, encoding, and decoding of audio with a Dolby-certified Dolby Pro Logic II codec, making it easy to produce surround-ready mixes in real time.

Real-time loudness metrics are displayed for the LoRo stream, multichannel source, or the undecoded stereo LtRt stem ensuring that all are CALMpliant. Monitoring and loudness-measurement tools and built-in encoding/decoding features enable mixes to be optimized for all playback situations, regardless of whether the LtRt is decoded into surround or remains in stereo mode as delivered.

As with other versions of SurCode, Version 3 can be deployed as a plug-in for popular digital audio workstations (DAWs) such as Avid(R) or VST, making it a powerful, time-saving tool for efficient mixing right in the DAW. Version 3 includes forward-looking AAX support as well as backward-compatible RTAS and AudioSuite plug-ins. Also new to Version 3 is the option of a cross-platform, stand-alone application for use in any environment. iLok(TM) dongle-based licenses provide for easy portability among suites and locations.

Minnetonka Audio will demonstrate SurCode Version 3 for Dolby Pro Logic II at the 2013 NAB Show in booth SU8918. The product will be available in the second quarter. More information about Minnetonka Audio products is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

