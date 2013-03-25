Ubisoft Chooses EditShare’s Collaborative Workflow for Creative Unit Producing Game Demos and Multiplatform Ads

Geevs Post, EditShare Flow and EditShare XStream provide an efficient workflow across the game maker’s 2000-strong development campus



Boston, MA – March 25, 2013 –EditShare®, the technology leader in shared media storage and end-to-end tapeless workflow solutions, announced today that Ubisoft Montréal has selected several EditShare products to streamline the multiplatform promotional workflow for Ubik, the game developer’s in-house creative unit. The EditShare solution for Ubik includes two Geevs Post servers with four ingest channels capturing 1080p59.54fps in ProRes HQ; EditShare Flow for media asset management, searching and browsing; along with 96TB of high-performance EditShare XStream storage. INSO, EditShare’s Montréal-based partner, worked closely with Ubik on the workflow design, integration and support of the EditShare solution.



“EditShare has differentiated itself from its competitors and proven to Ubisoft Montréal that it is THE long-term solution for the studio,” says Patrick Plante, team lead, video at Ubisoft Montréal. “Its capture optimization with Geevs, its codec portfolio, its previsualization of proxy videos, its collaborative tools integrated within Adobe Premiere Pro, and its support for high-bandwidth codecs make it an exceptional solution. The expansion capacity will also allow us to adapt the product to our future needs. INSO’s commitment and the constant efforts from EditShare’s R&D department to optimize their solution to our reality not only shows great customer care, but a real spirit of partnership.”



“This installation illustrates how our solutions fill a broad range of needs that encompass traditional studio, broadcast, and post-production environments as well as game development and all types of multimedia production,” says Andy Liebman, founder and president of EditShare. “We relished the opportunity to address the complexity and intensity of Ubik’s workflow in terms of managing and building scenes, the sheer volume of video, throughput requirements, number of simultaneous users, and reliability. This is what EditShare is all about.”



“EditShare provides tremendous flexibility in terms of integration and media handling so that a customer can achieve the desired outcome,” says Dominic Bourget, media sales manager, INSO. “We were able to configure a system and customize the workflow so that it perfectly suits Ubik’s needs.”



At Ubik, content from games currently under development is ingested into the Geevs servers, catalogued in Flow, and stored in the EditShare XStream centralized storage. An HDMI matrix also connects the Geevs servers to nine playback, prototyping and design workstations; editors have access to this content to perform quality control checks, and to create demo reels and advertisements that can be used across various media platforms. Fifty HP workstations operate on the 10GBase-T network for editing with Adobe Premiere Pro CS6. More than 2000 users across the Ubisoft campus will be able to access the Flow database for consulting, metadata entry, research and preliminary EDL construction for use in promo reels and multiplatform ads.



About EditShare XStream, Geevs Post and Flow

EditShare XStream, the company’s flagship centralized storage product, delivers high performance, scalability and reliability. It offers industry-leading stream counts, infinite scalability, and advanced Project Sharing with patented bin and project-locking capabilities. Lightworks, Avid, Final Cut Pro, and Adobe Premiere editors can see, copy and revise the work of colleagues with the assurance that no bins, sequences or projects will be accidentally deleted or overwritten. EditShare XStream includes EditShare’s powerful Flow asset management and Ark backup and archiving software – turning your storage system into a complete end-to-end tapeless workflow solution.



The versatile Geevs Post server is designed to handle SDI ingest, playout and delivery. The core 64-bit Geevs Flux engine offers many powerful technology enhancements. Housed in a sleek 2U server, Geevs Post is built on brand new X9 hardware and the latest 8-core CPUs. Features include live preview and multiviewer output, comprehensive format and closed caption support.



EditShare Flow provides production asset management. Flow users can browse the database and view proxy file content on their desktops as well as ingest media from file-based sources such as P2 and XDCAM. Simple editing tools and metadata templates let users add details to clips, make rough cuts, and drag and drop clips and sequences into their NLEs — without requiring access to full-resolution media.



About Ubisoft

Ubisoft is a leading producer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment products worldwide and has grown considerably through a strong and diversified lineup of products and partnerships. Ubisoft has offices in 26 countries and has sales in more than 55 countries around the globe. It is committed to delivering high-quality, cutting-edge video game titles to consumers. For the 2010–11 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated sales of 1.039 billion euros. To learn more, please visit ubisoftgroup.com and montreal.ubisoft.com.



About INSO

INSO Média is an innovative leader in collaborative video production workflow solutions, offering its expertise to fields such as media, entertainment indus-try, and education. INSO is also offering a wide portfolio of media solutions de-signed for creative content professionals (broadcasters, video post-production, movies, advertising and special effect studios). INSO Média is the largest Apple Final Cut Studio and EditShare workflow integrator in Eastern Canada. INSO Média is a subsidiary of INSO Solutions Informatiques, a long experienced player in the IT industry, founded in 1983 and currently employing 120 people.



About EditShare

EditShare is the technology leader in networked shared storage and tapeless, end-to-end workflow solutions for the TV and film industry. Our ground-breaking products improve efficiency and workflow collaboration every step of the way. They include video capture and playout servers, high-performance central shared storage, archiving and backup software, media asset management and the world’s first three-platform (Windows/OS X/Linux) professional non-linear video editing application.



