New Version of Minnetonka Audio's AudioTools Server Raises the Bar for Automated Loudness Control

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- March 21, 2013 -- Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. (MASI) today announced the release of AudioTools(TM) Server (ATS) 2.5, the latest version of its flagship product designed to automate even the most sophisticated audio tasks. Along with complete standards-compliant loudness control, the new version adds features including load balancing, workflow failover, and support for additional codecs. It is the first system of its kind to include Dialogue Intelligence(TM) for dialog-anchored loudness correction, which employs Minnetonka Audio's proprietary "purPath" algorithms for digital signal processing. ATS 2.5 is also first in offering improved short-term and momentary limiting with purPath loudness control.

ATS 2.5 is an enterprise software system for automated audio processing in file-based workflows. The system conforms to the CALM Act, ATSC A/85, EBU R 128, ITU-R BS.1770, ARIB TR-B32, and OP-59, providing specialized workflows that apply loudness control optimized for different targets and platforms. Unlike existing digital or media asset management (DAM or MAM) systems, ATS 2.5 thoroughly addresses loudness control problems and automatically handles the audio essence without compromise. The result is easier administration, reduced manual loudness management, and greater peace of mind for engineers and executives during postproduction.

"Before ATS, engineers relied on a combination of cumbersome stand-alone software tools and video-centric asset processing that provided only a simplistic or incomplete audio approach," said Markus Hintz, Minnetonka Audio's director of global sales and business development. "ATS eliminates all of that and provides a universal automation platform addressing enterprise requirements for scalability, adaptability, interoperability, and redundancy. Version 2.5 makes that platform even more robust. ATS drops right into existing infrastructures and adds exceptional capabilities without 'forklift' upgrades or the need to rework existing workflows."

As the first product in the industry to offer Dialogue Intelligence for dialog-anchored purPath loudness correction, ATS 2.5 works in conjunction with the ATS WFC workflow control module to enable nonlinear, smart loudness correction based on the actual percentage of dialog in the material. Also new to version 2.5 is support for MPEG audio and AAC, critical for hybrid and mobile TV, as well as radio applications.

Another industry first is ATS 2.5's improved short-term and momentary limiting with purPath loudness control. Recent research has led to a new methodology being added to the purPath algorithm for handling material that contains extreme dynamic range. This content-independent processing preserves the subjective dynamics of a mix -- the artistic intent -- without impacting dialogue levels or intelligibility. This novel approach for unattended automated loudness control is gaining traction in the European Broadcasting Union as a new recommended practice for loudness control.

Via SOAP and XML, ATS seamlessly integrates audio expertise into existing video infrastructures and interoperates with Aveco automation, Avid(R) Interplay(R) MAM, Grass Valley automation, IBM AREMA, Sony(R) Media Backbone(TM), Viz Ardome, and other DAM/MAM systems. The system is also a complete solution for managing and processing Dolby(R) E, Dolby Digital(R), Dolby Digital Plus, MP2, MP3, AAC, and linear PCM content, as well as the audio essence within MXF and QuickTime(R) containers.

With enhanced loudness control workflows, new business continuity features, and support for a wider range of codecs, ATS 2.5 is positioned to tackle new enterprise challenges. More information about ATS and other Minnetonka Audio products is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

About Minnetonka Audio Software

An award-winning solutions provider for motion picture, video, broadcast, game, and optical disc production, Minnetonka Audio Software creates essential technology for the world's top media professionals. Its revolutionary AudioTools Server is the file-based software alternative to hardware program optimizers, bringing expert audio automation to existing media production infrastructures. The AudioTools Server, SurCode, and discWelder product lines support the full array of audio codecs, file types, and standards for CD, DVD, Blu-ray(TM), broadcast, and digital television. The company is the leading provider of professional OEM audio solutions as well as file-based QC and loudness control. Spanning more than two decades of operation, the Minnetonka, Minn.-based company has a subsidiary in Germany and an international network of distributors and channel partners who share its commitment to quality and service. More information is available at www.minnetonkaaudio.com.

The Minnetonka Audio Software logo is a trademark of Minnetonka Audio Software, Inc. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

