Clear-Com Intercoms Enable Wide Collaboration at Astana Media Center

Kazakhstan’s Newest Broadcast Facility Relies on Eclipse Matrix, FreeSpeak Wireless and V-Series Panels for Day-to-Day Operations

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN, 20 MARCH 2013 ─ Clear-Com®, a global leader in critical voice communication systems, is pleased to announce that the Astana Media Center has taken delivery of a wide range of Clear-Com intercom solutions. Production personnel at the newly opened broadcasting complex in Kazakhstan rely on Clear-Com’s Eclipse-Median and Eclipse-PiCo digital intercom matrices along with FreeSpeak digital wireless intercoms to communicate across the 75,500-square-meter facility.

The Clear-Com systems provide production staff with reliable, high-quality communications throughout the 24-story Astana Media Center. Eight Eclipse matrices with hundreds of V-Series desktop and rack-mounted intercom panels form the backbone of the facility’s communication network. FreeSpeak wireless beltpacks are fully integrated with the Eclipse-Median frames, providing mobile users with wireless communications. This comprehensive and integrated intercom solution allows seamless communication between team members located in eight production studios, four news studios, two drama studios, 22 master control rooms, 10 radio stations, cinema concert hall and a conference area.

“The Astana Media Center is one of the most advanced broadcast production facilities in Central Asia. It has a large number of rooms and divisions that serve not only all the broadcasters in the country, but also international broadcasters,” says Burak Devecel, Sales Manager for Akfa Teknoloji, the system integrator that installed the Clear-Com equipment at Astana Media Center. “The ability to connect multiple Clear-Com Eclipse frames via fibre enables the staff in the complex to manage all the communication for these divisions from a central convenient location and offers an extremely flexible, efficient and future-proof solution.

“Akfa Teknoloji designed and installed the intercom systems for the Astana Media Center, but Clear-Com application engineers supported us during the commissioning stage to ensure the system met customer configuration requirements. Their aid was critical to help us meet our project deadline. They also assisted with end-user operational and maintenance training so that every intercom user would be familiar and comfortable with the systems. We’re very satisfied with Clear-Com’s service and support.”

“Astana Media Center’s selection of Clear-Com intercoms is a strong testament to the proven capabilities of this solution,” says Karlie Miles, Director of EMEA and South Asia Pacific Sales, Clear-Com. Clear-Com. “We are proud to be a part of such an important and cutting-edge broadcast organization and look forward to continuing our work with the Astana Media Center as it makes more inroads in Kazakhstan’s broadcast community.”

