NVerzion Releases Enhanced Automation Software for Increased Workflow Efficiency

SALT LAKE CITY -- March 18, 2013 -- NVerzion, a leading provider of cutting-edge tools for digital broadcasting and television station automation, has released an enhanced version of its widely deployed automation software. Leveraging a variety of powerful technologies and workflow tools, the new software platform dramatically improves the operational efficiency of a broadcaster's file-based workflow.

Key improvements in the March 2013 software release include the transition to an Oracle(R) MySQL database platform, providing broadcasters with a more reliable, robust, and efficient solution for database communications. The enhanced software also offers enhanced BXF integration for seamless data exchange between traffic and automation systems related to inventory and asset management, program schedule, and record schedules.

Additionally, broadcasters will now have optimized inventory and quality control management; new customization, functionality, and configuration to the NVerzion GUI; and increased device control. The new release also includes additional products such as NGuide, an innovative tool designed to ensure the integrity of electronic programming guide (EPG) information.

"NVerzion's latest software release streamlines a broadcaster's end-to-end file-based workflow through several key advancements, including a new high-performance database communications platform and simplified user interface," said Philip Reid, director of engineering at NVerzion. "Combined, these improvements will effectively help our customers reduce their capital and operational expenses while delivering a high-quality on-air presentation."

The March 2013 software release is available now for both new and existing NVerzion customers. NVerzion will demonstrate the new software improvements at the 2013 NAB Show at booth N4325, held April 8-11 in Las Vegas.

More information on NVerzion's other products is available at www.nverzion.com.

# # #

About NVerzion (www.nverzion.com)

NVerzion is a leading provider of digital broadcast automation tools that streamlines an operator's entire workflow from acquisition to distribution and playout of content, reducing OPEX and CAPEX. Based on a Component Level Automation System Solutions (CLASS) concept that supports easy implementation into any existing infrastructure, NVerzion automation solutions offer users scalability, reliability, redundancy, and guaranteed interoperability with third-party systems. All NVerzion systems are backed with worldwide training, service, and support.

ENDS