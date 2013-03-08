DVEO Approved for Membership in the Intel® Technology Provider Program -- Designation Comes as DVEO Launches New Video Distribution Server and 40 Channel Transcoder that Utilize Multiple Intel® Xeon® Processors

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of CMI, announced today that they have been selected as an Intel® Technology Provider: Gold Partner. To attain Gold Partner status, Intel® requires partners to meet specific sales and training requirements.



"We are proud and honored to be selected as a Gold Partner," stated Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "Our membership in this program reinforces our position as a rapidly growing provider of video transport equipment, including solutions for streaming, encoding, decoding, transcoding, time shifting, and more. Most of our systems are built on dependable Intel® Xeon® 4, 6, and 8 Core processors."



At the NAB (National Association of Broadcasters) Show in Las Vegas, Nevada, April 8-11, at booth SU6505, DVEO will demonstrate numerous products that utilize Intel® Xeon® processors. Featured products include the Reality Live™ video content distribution server, the MPEG Magnus™ 40 channel transcoder, the Xaris™ Video playout server with HD SDI or ASI outputs, the Infinity Streamer™ continuous HLS streaming appliance, the DelayServer IP™ time delay system, and the Ad Serter Telco IP/IP 20ch™ graphics, EAS, and video clips inserter.



The Intel® Technology Provider Program is designed to support the sales and marketing efforts of all channel partners that specify, design, build, or resell Intel-based technology solutions through a single, integrated membership program. The Intel® Technology Provider Program provides its partners with the resources to deliver Intel hardware and/or technology solutions that effectively address customers' business challenges. Intel partners receive access to in depth training via webinars, seminars and events, and training courses.



"The Intel® Technology Provider Program gives customers a way to identify companies that have proven their commitment and expertise in delivering Intel® technologies. Gold partners must meet a higher set of criteria for all categories," said Richard Phamdo, Business Development Manager for Intel. "With their commitment to Intel® Xeon® 4, 6, and 8 Core processors, DVEO has clearly demonstrated that its products are highly reliable. We are pleased to have DVEO as an Intel® Technology Provider Gold Partner."









About CMI and DVEO

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.



For more information on CMI and DVEO, please contact Rebecca Gray at +1 (858) 613-1818 or rebecca@dveo.com. To download DVEO's press releases and product images, visit the news section at www.dveo.com.







