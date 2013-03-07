The Tiffen Company Ships New Lowel Prime Power LED 800 Studio Light

Hauppauge, New York – March 7, 2013 –The Tiffen Company, a leading manufacturer and distributor of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, video, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is now shipping the latest addition to the Lowel® Prime™ series – Lowel® Prime™ LED 800. Ideal for studio or EFP-style location productions, the Lowel Prime Power LED Light collection includes the 200, 400, and now the 800 models, each available in dedicated Daylight or Tungsten color versions. With a high CRI of 90+ for accurate color, Lowel Prime Power LED lights have both a brighter and wider beam output than the LED competition in their price class. A trademark feature of the Prime 800 LED is its 50-degree beam angle that allows considerable light output to be spread across a wider area, reducing the need for additional fixtures to light a set.



With 126-foot candles at nine feet, the 800 model has almost twice the output of the 400 model. Like all Lowel Prime Power LED Lights, the new model 800 is dimmable (via DMX or manually on the back of the unit), with “tweakable” color for critical balancing against other light sources, and offers silent fanless air convection cooling. Components are secured in a rugged all-metal housing. Each Lowel Prime Power LED comes with a hanging C-clamp and female Stand Fitting. Users can also choose from an assortment of light controls.



Lowel Prime Power LED Model 800 Pricing and Availability

The Lowel Prime Power LED Model 800 retails for 3,895.00 USD and can be purchased through the Tiffen domestic and international dealers and distributors. For more information including detailed specifications, please visithttp://lowel.com/primeLED/primeLED800.html.



Attendees to the NAB 2013 show can get a hands-on look at the brand new Lowel Prime LED 800 at the Tiffen booth (C8818).



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec® teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



