Give Your Project a Website with Muse and Moviola

It’s not often that media professionals won’t need a website anymore. Whether it be for a project, or personal promotion, having a clean and intuitive site is one of the most important steps to selling yourself as a professional. The down side is that many of us don’t have the technical know-how to create our own sites, so we’re stuck using pre-built generic templates. But that doesn’t have to be the case. Moviola has announced a free live webinar airing on February 26th at 11:30 AM PST that will help filmmakers and media professionals create and design their own unique websites. The webinar will focus on Adobe’s best kept secret: Muse, a web design software package that comes free with a subscription to Adobe’s Creative Cloud system. By the end of this webinar, viewers will walk away with the ability to create design focused websites without having to know anything about writing code.



Presenter Scott Carrey brings a unique hybrid of business, technological and creative expertise to any type of media project. He has been intrinsically involved in entertainment and technology based organizations for over 20 years and is considered a leading expert in Digital Workflows.



To register for this webinar, visithttp://www.moviola.com/webinars/create-dynamic-websites-using-adobe-muse/



About Moviola



Established in 1919, Moviola created the very first film editing machine. Changing with the times, we now offer a full service non-linear editing rental division with 24/7 workflow design and technical support, camera rentals, tape and solid state media sales. Our established training division offers leading edge onsite and online training for filmmakers, with weekly live webinars and a vast library of professional on demand training.