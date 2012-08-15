iStreamPlanet to Host Sports Day Panel at IBC2012

LAS VEGAS -- Aug. 14, 2012 -- iStreamPlanet, a leading provider of live and on demand streaming video solutions, will host a panel discussion at IBC2012 as part of IBC's Sports Day program. The panel, titled "Live Streaming of the 2012 Olympic Games to Connected Devices: Enabling Olympic Rights Holder Broadcasters to Expand their Digital Footprint," will take place on Sept. 8 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Forum, and is free to all exhibition and conference attendees.

Mio Babic, founder, president, and CEO of iStreamPlanet, and Peter Maag, chief marketing officer of Haivision, will discuss how they worked together to develop the "Go-Live Package," a live streaming solution for this summer's London Games for national broadcasters such as RTE in Ireland.

Joining them on the panel will be Jonathan Wood, segment director, digital media, at Interxion, Europe's largest data center provider. Interxion teamed up with iStreamPlanet and Haivision to help regional broadcasters holding rights to the Games expand their digital footprint by streaming them live online, cost-effectively and securely delivering the games to specific regions and optimizing for a seamless device playback experience.

