never.no at the 2013 NAB Show

New at NAB -- Sync, What's Trending toolkits; Google+(TM), Instagram(R) Integrations

At the 2013 NAB Show, never.no will highlight the latest enhancements to its flagship Interactivity Suite, a toolkit for creating the technical backbone of interactive broadcasts and digital marketing campaigns. New integrations with Instagram(R) and Google+(TM), along with never.no's Sync for multiscreen advertising synchronization and What's Trending trend-discovery toolkit, make it even easier for broadcasters to create a Social TV experience and measure their investment in Social TV.

Sync -- Multiscreen Advertising Synchronization Tools

This year at NAB, never.no will demonstrate Sync, a unique toolkit for syncing ad content and creating robust two-way engagement between the first and second screens. The first toolkit of its kind, Sync enables broadcasters and advertisers to realize the potential of the second screen for expanding an ad's reach and power, opening the door for creative new ways to use advertising and giving broadcasters a concrete, measurable way to monetize their investment in Social TV.

What's Trending -- Tools for Detecting Social Trends

At the never.no booth, visitors will see a demonstration of the never.no Interactivity Suite's (IS) What's Trending toolkit -- trend discovery tools that make it easy for broadcasters to track what's trending in social media in real time, and comment on or create highly correlated segments on the air. This capability gives broadcasters another way to drive the conversation with their viewers, thereby increasing the revenue potential for the broadcaster.

Google+(TM) Integration

At NAB, never.no will unveil its brand new integration with Google+(TM), which now has more than 340 million active users. never.no's Google+ integration allows broadcasters to harvest social content in multiple areas of TV programming based on a Google+ user ID or an activity ID. Broadcasters can post an activity, such as a thought-provoking question that generates social chatter, and use the resulting comments as part of their story to engage the TV audience and promote viewer participation.

Instagram(R) Integration -- The First of Its Kind for Social TV

Visitors to the never.no booth will get a good look at the integration between Instagram(R) and never.no's flagship Interactivity Suite (IS). It's the first real-time integration of Instagram into Social TV broadcasts. Now broadcasters that use the never.no IS will be able to push and pull data from Instagram into their live programming and companion apps. Adding Instagram to IS creates the potential for entirely new models of participation TV and even sponsorships.

Partner Integrations and Demonstrations -- Hybrid TV, Orad, and Vizrt(R)

never.no is pleased to have a presence with a few of its key partners at NAB this year -- including Hybrid TV, Orad, and Vizrt(R). Demonstrations of integrations with these partner systems will take place at the never.no booth and the partner booths.

Hybrid TV will present its Virtual Set demo, which showcases never.no's integration with Hybrid TV's production technology, at the Hybrid TV booth C9908.

Demonstrations of never.no's integration with Orad's on-air graphics and studio solutions will be underway at the Orad booth SL5709.

Visitors will experience the integration of never.no's Interactivity Suite with Vizrt's content production tools at the never.no booth SL8827. The demo -- which will feature a nationwide heatmap scene that includes geolocation data, a What's Trending wordcloud, and Instagram and Twitter comments -- will showcase how broadcasters can benefit from never.no and Vizrt's joint offerings and Social TV solutions.

Company Quote:

"On top of managing all the moving parts of a live broadcast, today's broadcasters face another challenge -- the competition for viewers and ad dollars in a world of unprecedented social interaction and programming options. Incorporating social media into a broadcast is a critical tool for attracting and keeping viewers, and then turning that viewer engagement into ad revenue. never.no has always been effective at attracting eyeballs to screens and engaging consumers, but our latest enhancements take our capabilities to the next level, further simplifying Social TV and creating new opportunities for broadcasters and advertisers alike."

-- Lars Lauritzsen, CEO, never.no

Company Overview

never.no's award-winning interactive "TV. Mobile. Social. 1Framework." technology connects fragmented media platforms across broadcast TV systems, mobile, and social media platforms -- enabling real-time viewer participation, Social TV, and synchronized companion apps. In operation since 1999, never.no has a global customer base including top brands such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, ESPN, MBC, Music Choice, QVC, TV 2 Norge, TV 2 Danmark, Univision, ViaSat, and VOA. More information about never.no products is available at www.never.no.