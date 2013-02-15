Sonnet's High-Performance 6Gb/sec SATA PCI Express 2.5-Inch SSD Cards Now Support Booting in Mac Pro

Tempo(TM) SSD and Tempo SSD Pro Let Users Select and Mount Their Own 6Gb/sec solid-state drives on a PCIe(R) Card; Also Bootable in Thunderbolt(TM)-to-PCIe Expansion Chassis and in Windows(R) PCs

IRVINE, Calif. -- Feb. 13, 2013 -- Sonnet Technologies today announced an upgrade to its Tempo(TM) SSD and Tempo SSD Pro 6Gb/sec SATA PCI Express(R) (PCIe(R)) 2.5-inch SSD cards to support booting in Mac Pro(R) computers (early 2008 and newer). With the update, users can boot from a Mac Pro even in a RAID 0 configuration with two solid-state drives (SSDs). Booting is also supported for Windows(R) 7 and 8 computers as well as Server 2008 and 2012 (although not from a RAID drive).

With the Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro, users can purchase one or two SSDs separately and then easily mount them on PCIe cards. Unlike other PCIe SSD cards, the Tempo SSD Pro and Tempo SSD utilize widely available 2.5-inch SATA SSDs (sold separately), giving users great flexibility in selecting the SSD capacity and performance that best suit their needs and budget, as well as the option to upgrade easily as required. With the ability to boot from attached SSDs, Mac Pro users can now extract the best performance possible from their systems with significantly faster operation.

Delivering performance that cannot be matched by spinning-disk drives, SSDs have become important components in systems requiring extremely fast data transfer speeds and large numbers of I/O operations. Instead of relying on proprietary SSD modules, Sonnet chose to support standard 2.5-inch SATA SSDs to allow users access to the most common SSD form factor, which is generally available at better prices than proprietary SSD modules. The Sonnet Tempo 6Gb/sec SATA cards offer twice the bandwidth of the Mac Pro's native 3Gb/sec SATA bus for superior performance.

The Tempo SSD card uses a high-performance 6Gb/sec SATA controller and a PCIe 2.0 interface. It features a unique modular design that supports one SSD with the card at half-length, or two SSDs with an included bracket that extends the card to full length. The Tempo SSD supports sustained read speeds of up to 500 MB/sec from a single SSD or up to 660 MB/sec from two SSDs configured as a RAID 0 set.

The Tempo SSD Pro card can mount two SSDs in a full-length PCIe slot, such as those in the Mac Pro. The Tempo SSD Pro features a higher-performance 6Gb/sec SATA SSD controller that supports sustained read speeds of up to 960 MB/sec from two SSDs configured as a Mac Pro-bootable RAID 0 set.

The Sonnet Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro cards install into a Mac(R) or Windows computer's PCIe slot, or into a Thunderbolt(TM) expansion chassis for PCIe cards such as Sonnet's Echo(TM) Express line, or the xMac(TM) mini Server PCIe 2.0 expansion system/1U rackmount enclosure. With SSDs attached, both cards are narrow enough to occupy the space of only a single-width card.

"Our Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro cards have enabled users to install ultra-fast SSDs in their computers or Thunderbolt-to-PCIe expansion chassis to take advantage of SSDs without cables, adapters, or cases, while providing them complete price/performance flexibility in their choice of high-performance SSDs," said Robert Farnsworth, CEO of Sonnet Technologies. "Upgrading these cards to support booting from attached SSDs in the Mac Pro enhances their usefulness and flexibility."

As a benefit to all previous purchasers of Tempo SSD and Tempo SSD Pro cards, Sonnet has posted software on its website that enables users to update their cards to gain the new capability. Users will find the software at www.sonnettech.com/support/.

Compatible with OS X(R) 10.6.8+ (including Mountain Lion); Microsoft(R) Windows 8, 7, and Vista(R); and Server 2012 and 2008; the Tempo SSD (part number TSATA6-SSD-E2) is available now at a suggested retail price of $149.95, and the Tempo SSD Pro (part number TSATA6-SSDPR-E2) is available now at a suggested retail price of $299.95. More information on the Tempo SSD is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/tempossd.html. More information on the Tempo SSD Pro is available at www.sonnettech.com/product/tempossdpro.html.

More information on Sonnet and its other products is available at www.sonnettech.com.

About Sonnet Technologies

Sonnet Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of storage systems, Thunderbolt(TM) technology PCIe(R) expansion products, interface cards, and media readers for professional users in the audio, video, and broadcast industries. Sonnet's Thunderbolt expansion products enable the use of pro audio I/O and DSP cards, pro video capture and transcoding cards, interface cards, and other high-performance PCIe cards with mini, portable, and all-in-one computers. The company's product line features a range of high-performance, cost-effective, and reliable portable, desktop, and rackmount RAID storage solutions. For more than 25 years Sonnet has pioneered and brought to market numerous innovative and award-winning products that enhance the performance and connectivity of Mac(R), Windows(R), and other industry-standard computers. More information is available at www.sonnettech.com.

