never.no Continues Social TV Innovation By Integrating Google+

OSLO, Norway -- Feb. 12, 2013 -- Continuing its aggressive drive to include all avenues of widely used social media in the emerging TV experience, never.no today announced that it has integrated Google+(TM) into its flagship Interactivity Suite (IS), a toolkit for creating highly advanced and enriched new forms of television engagement, interactivity, and audience loyalty. Broadcasters that use the never.no IS will be able to push and pull data from Google+ into live programming environments as well as across companion applications and devices.

"Google+ enjoys widespread use around the world, and there's no end in sight to its growth," said Kelly Moulton, never.no's North American vice president. "We're bringing the strengths and usability of Google+ into a live broadcast environment so that our clients have the tools at their fingertips to create new viewer experiences. By constantly improving and developing our Interactivity Suite, we're giving our clients powerful new ways to capitalize on the demand for Social TV across all social media platforms."

never.no's Google+ integration allows broadcasters to harvest social content in multiple areas of TV programming based on a Google+ user ID or an activity ID. Broadcasters can post an activity, such as a thought-provoking question that generates social chatter, and use the resulting comments as part of their story to engage the TV audience and promote viewer participation.

According to a new report from GlobalWebIndex, the world's largest and most detailed market researcher of multiplatform Internet usage, Google+ has surpassed Twitter in its share of users and is now the second largest social platform in the world with 343 million active users. The platform grew 27 percent in the last two quarters of 2012.

The Google+ integration is part of never.no's IS, a platform that supports true participation TV by enabling viewers to influence a broadcast in real time, as well as allowing them to interact with one another and the rest of the world. Using IS, a broadcaster can effortlessly aggregate user-generated content into programming from social media sites such as Twitter(TM), Facebook, Instagram(R), and now Google+. IS also allows broadcasters to build synchronized companion apps that enable viewers to interact with their televisions using an iPad(R), tablet, PC, or smartphone.

More information and videos are available at www.never.no.

never.no's award-winning interactive "TV. Mobile. Social. 1Framework." technology connects fragmented media platforms across broadcast TV systems, mobile, and social media platforms -- enabling real-time viewer participation, Social TV, and synchronized companion apps. In operation since 1999, never.no has a global customer base including top brands such as Al Jazeera, BBC, CBC, ESPN, MBC, Music Choice, QVC, TV 2 Norge, TV 2 Danmark, Univision, ViaSat, and VOA. More information about never.no products is available at www.never.no.

