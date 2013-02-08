NAB 2013 SHOW PREVIEWS: NEW ACTUS VERSION 5 COMPLIANCE RECORDING, MONITORING AND CONTENT REPURPOSING

Demonstrating new features from Actus View Modules – Clip Factory, AdWatch, Ratings Analyzer and Mobile Link



Tel-Aviv, Israel — February 8, 2013 —Actus Digital, a developer of high-performance, affordable web-based media monitoring, compliance recording, content repurposing and verification solutions for broadcasters, today announced its technology preview for the NAB 2013 exhibition, held in Las Vegas from April 8 – 11 (booth SU9524). Known for its cost-effectiveness, scalability and reliability, the company’s flagship Actus View version 5 compliance, monitoring and content repurposing solution will be at the center of all technical demonstrations, featuring new capabilities from its Clip Factory, AdWatch, Ratings Analyzer and Mobile Link™ modules. “Our R&D team based in Israel is one of the most knowledgeable engineering groups when it comes to developing platforms and solutions for media organizations. They are continually evolving the Actus technology, enabling us to offer one of the most advanced and affordable compliance and monitoring solutions on the market today,” says Sima Levy, president, Actus Digital.



Actus View for Compliance, Monitoring and Content Repurposing

The new Actus View version 5 release offers enhanced support for multiple audio tracks and multiple subtitles. Users can record multiple subtitles and audio tracks and select different languages from the subtitles/audio track menu, synchronizing the language along with the selected video, while monitoring or exporting clips.



Loudness measurements combined with robust logging allow users to quickly review the status and provide continuous, exportable measurements as proof of compliance and to defend against loudness complaints. The powerful combination of loudness measurement and logging easily demonstrates compliance with loudness standards.



New in version 5, Actus View records Transport Stream (TS), allowing broadcasters and operators to record the transport stream “as is” from any input (MPEG-2, MPEG-4) and in the same high resolution. Actus View supports ASI, ATSC, DVB-T/T2 Analog and SDI.



Actus Clip Factory – Repurpose Broadcast Media in Full HD Quality

Actus Clip Factory offers one of the most efficient workflows for repurposing broadcasted content. Clip Factory supports all formats and resolutions, managing recording of media from any device or source. Users can edit media, transcode clips, and distribute the repackaged content to any destination.



Frame accurate, Clip Factory includes tools to splice, annotate, and accurately trim and repackage video clips. Users can easily take broadcast media and quickly create multiple clips, removing ads if needed, all while maintaining and adding metadata to clips. Users can distribute repackaged content to websites, mobile devices, YouTube or any other OTT service.



Actus Clip Factory also automates content production for new media platforms, thus making sure content will be available on the new platforms in seconds, automatically, with no human intervention.



Actus AdWatch – Automate New Advert Detection

AdWatch v5.2 automatically detects advertisements aired on all relevant TV and radio channels, providing simple-to-use media monitoring tools to verify that advertising content is broadcasted according to plan over local and remote affiliate channels.



AdWatch also detects new ads, even if they have not been previously fingerprinted. Unique to Actus, AdWatch detects unknown new advertisements within commercial blocks.

With AdWatch, users can create visual proofing reports, have visibility on the actual advertising income, and benchmark ad performance, including if their ads got more airtime than the competition. A flexible report generator is included, allowing users to create and file any report they may need.



Actus Rating Analyzer – At-a-glance View of You Versus Competition

Actus Ratings Analyzer provides a clear graphical view of all ratings information including the competitions’ – alongside the broadcasted media. All rating format is supported, including logging of NAVE IDs. This provides for a complete media analysis workflow where the process is much faster and more accurate.



Actus MobileLink – Monitor Media from Mobile Devices

MobileLink is the new Actus Monitoring solution for mobile devices. Feature highlights include full and recorded media playback, ratings analysis, and alert and monitoring using iPhone, Android and iPad, or any other smart phone.



