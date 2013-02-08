THE TIFFEN COMPANY’S STEADICAM SMOOTHEE IS SELECTED AS THE EXCLUSIVE GIFT FOR THE ACADEMY OF MOTION PICTURE ARTS AND SCIENCES’ 2013 SCI-TECH AWARDS

Steadicam Smoothee gives Academy Sci-Tech Awards attendees Hollywood-style camera stabilization in the palm of their hand



Hauppauge, New York – February 8, 2013 –The Tiffen® Company, a leading manufacturer of award-winning accessories for the still imaging, motion picture, and broadcast markets, is proud to announce its support for the upcoming Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences’ Scientific and Technical Awards in conjunction with the Oscars®.



Tiffen’s Steadicam® Smoothee® product will be given as the exclusive gift for the awards ceremony attendees. Leveraging the same technology as the $60,000 Hollywood rig systems, Smoothee lets users shoot crisp, smooth, and never shaky footage straight from their iPhone® or GoPro® camera. Tiffen is providing 450 Smoothee Bonus Packs containing the Steadicam Smoothee with mounts for the iPhone 4/4S and GoPro HERO®/HERO2/HERO3.



“We are very honored to be able to contribute to the Academy’s celebration of the Sci-Tech awards, where industry visionaries come together to celebrate outstanding technological achievements,” comments Steve Tiffen, president and CEO, The Tiffen Company. “Helping to create the world’s greatest images is at the heart of everything the Tiffen Company does and, with Tiffen being a past recipient of Academy recognition, having the Smoothee represented at the Scientific and Technical Awards is something the entire Tiffen family is very proud of.”



The awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2013 at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Portions of the awards presentation will be featured during the Oscar telecast on Sunday, February 24, at the Dolby Theatre™ at Hollywood & Highland Center®, and will be hosted by Seth MacFarlane. The Oscar presentation will be televised live on the ABC Television Network and in more than 225 countries worldwide.



For a Complete List of Nominees:http://www.oscars.org/awards/academyawards/85/nominees.html.



About the Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is the world’s preeminent movie-related organization, with a membership of more than 6,000 of the most accomplished men and women working in cinema. In addition to the annual Academy Awards—in which the members vote to select the nominees and winners—the Academy presents a diverse year-round slate of public programs, exhibitions and events; provides financial support to a wide range of other movie-related organizations and endeavors; acts as a neutral advocate in the advancement of motion picture technology; and, through its Margaret Herrick Library and Academy Film Archive, collects, preserves, restores and provides access to movies and items related to their history. Through these and other activities the Academy serves students, historians, the entertainment industry and people everywhere who love movies.



About Tiffen

Tiffen has been a leading manufacturer of photographic filters, lens accessories, software, and camera accessories for the consumer/professional imaging and the motion picture and broadcast television industries for over 75 years. The company has a rich history of innovative product design, superior optical consistency, and unparalleled quality. Tiffen has been recognized for its product and engineering excellence, earning a Technical Achievement Award and a Scientific and Engineering Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, as well as multiple Emmy® Awards. Today, the company offers a wide range of products, which include: Tiffen® filters, Steadicam® camera stabilizing systems, Lowel® lights, Listec™ teleprompters, Tiffen Dfx® digital imaging software, Domke® bags, Davis & Sanford® tripods, Genustech® camera accessories, Zing® camera covers, Stroboframe® flash brackets, Saunders® professional trimmers, and Kodak Wratten® filters. Tiffen continues to enhance its reputation as a leading imaging accessory manufacturer through aggressive growth in the image-making accessory industry.



For more information on Tiffen, please visit: http://www.tiffen.com.



Tiffen is a registered trademark of The Tiffen Company. All other trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.



