Adorama Becomes the Newest Reseller of Verizon iPhone 5

New York, NY – January 29, 2013 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, imaging and electronics retailers, and a leading destination for iPhone photo specialty accessories, is now the newest reseller of the iPhone® 5 on Verizon’s 4G LTE Network.



The new announcement comes with an exclusive deal being offered for a limited time by Adorama; when customers purchase a new iPhone 5 with a Verizon contract, they will receive a $100 gift card. The card can be used at a later date, or at the point of purchase, effectively providing a deeper discount on the device and thus making it one of New York’s best deals on an iPhone 5. This valuable gift card offer is available at its retail location through February 28, 2013.



As the leading specialty photography and mobile imaging retailer in New York City, Adorama is perfectly situated to attract the incremental photo-enthusiast clientele, in whom both Verizon and Apple are interested. “Adorama has been known for providing unique product solutions that improve workflow,” says Ahron Schachter, Adorama’s director of business development and merchandising. “As device convergence evolves, we have seen a significant increase in demand from our customers for the iPhone. We’re now witnessing the next phase of iPhoneography as an accepted and trusted companion that supports professional work. Having the iPhone in our store allows us to continue to specialize in providing the best workflow solutions that photographers rely on.”



This new offering continues Adorama’s position as one of the leading retailers at the cutting edge of mobile imaging. Adorama was the first in the industry to offer professional video reviews of photo apps on its online video channel, AdoramaTV. The company recognized early on that mobile imaging would effectively complement professional photography. “In order to be a relevant imaging resource for customers of all skill levels, Adorama places a high priority in not just carrying a wide range of products, but in also introducing and teaching to both amateurs and pros the newest innovations in mobile imaging,” says Brian Green, vice president of marketing. Adorama’s popular iPhone Toolshed, featured on the front page of Adorama.com, offers a broad collection of the most unique and useful accessories for iPhoneography including tripods, cases, lenses and filter kits.



To recognize the amazing things that are being done with iPhone images and mobile imaging apps, Adorama will again offer its annual APPOS Awards and contest. This successful contest, created specifically to honor the achievements in both imaging apps design and in iPhoneography, allows customers to submit photos that have been created using both their iPhones and an imaging app. Awards and prizes are given to honor the best images and apps in several categories. Additional details on the APPOS Awards will be released February 4, 2013.



