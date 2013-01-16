Signiant Adds Workflow and Business Intelligence Enhancements to Award-Winning Media Shuttle™ File Sharing Solution
Signiant, the market leader in intelligent file movement software for the media and entertainment industry, today announced several enhancements to its award-winning Media Shuttle hybrid SaaS file sharing solution. The new features further expand its capabilities for media enterprises grappling with the challenge of delivering large videos or other massive files fast, easily and securely over private networks and the public Internet.Recently deemed a "standout solution among available accelerated file transfer options" and winner of the 2012 "Best of IBC" Award, Signiant's Media Shuttle has seen broad market adoption as the simplest, most affordable way for media professionals to move large files. Since the patent-pending software debuted six months ago, Media Shuttle is now used by large broadcasters, Hollywood production companies, media service providers and post-production facilities in every major market."With Media Shuttle, we have the ease of use and flexibility of a cloud-based solution, but files arrive directly on a server sitting on our premises, which cuts delivery time in half compared to other products on the market," said George Rizkallah, founder and CEO of The Product Factory, a Burbank-based creator of animation TV shows. "As a subscription-based solution, Media Shuttle also lets us avoid sizable capital outlays. After working for years with customers like Marvel and NFL Films who routinely send us large digital files using Signiant's solutions, it's a delight to be able to access all of the key capabilities of Signiant in an affordable, easy to use tool like Media Shuttle."With software deployed in the cloud, Signiant is able to deliver continual enhancements to users without the typical hassles of software upgrades. Available immediately, the latest enhancements include:-- On-Ramp to Automated Workflows. Media Shuttle administrators can now configure their branded file transfer portals to deliver content directly to a network folder, providing an instant on-ramp to automated file-based workflow operations, such as virus checking or transcoding. These workflows can be driven by Signiant's own powerful Managers+Agents(TM) software for secure, automated system-to-system file movement, or any third-party workflow process.-- Cloud-based APIs. Media Shuttle cloud APIs enable Signiant customers to gain management intelligence on file transfer processes for business analytics or to drive billing, content tracking, compliance and audit systems. For example, a media company could use the data to develop a report identifying a list of users by department and files transferred for internal chargeback.The newest addition to Signiant's portfolio of accelerated file transfer solutions, Media Shuttle provides an effective alternative to FTP and public file sharing solutions -- without associated file size constraints or security risks. Media Shuttle's hybrid SaaS architecture lets users access fast file transfer capabilities through a simple interface in the cloud while maintaining the file cache within the secure control of their own network. Unlike other solutions, Media Shuttle gives IT the power to determine where content is stored -- on private networks or in the cloud -- and how network resources should be allocated for maximum enterprise efficiency. A flexible subscription-based pricing model makes Media Shuttle the ideal solution for project-based initiatives or enterprises looking to scale for demand.The latest enhancements to Signiant's Media Shuttle are available immediately in both Media Shuttle versions: Media Shuttle Standard Edition, a downloadable single-portal solution for project teams up to 50; and Media Shuttle Enterprise Edition, a multi-portal solution scalable to thousands of users with features for delegated administration, storage management and server load balancing to ensure optimal performance across multiple file transfer portals.Try Media Shuttle Now To send a large file anywhere with Media Shuttle now, or to sign up for a free 14-day trial subscription to Media Shuttle Standard Edition, visit www.mediashuttle.com or call +1 781-221-4020.About Signiant Used by the world's top content creators and distributors, Signiant is the market leader in intelligent file movement software for the media and entertainment industry. The company's powerful software suite optimizes existing enterprise network infrastructure and media technologies to ensure secure digital media exchanges, workflow efficiency and superior user experiences. Headquartered in Burlington, MA, with offices around the world, today Signiant connects tens of thousands of media professionals in more than 50 countries. For more information, visit www.signiant.com .
