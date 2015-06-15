Alchemist OD turnkey solutions released

Snell announced today that its Alchemist OD format and framerate converter is now available as a choice of fully configured, Snell-supported turnkey solutions, as well as continuing to be available as software-only.

The new turnkey systems combine Snell's industry-leading media processing software with carefully selected, state-of-the-art hardware to deliver outstanding performance and reliability out of the box.

There are two choices of hardware configurations for Alchemist OD - Professional and Enterprise. The Professional package utilizes high-performance commodity components to create a highly cost-effective conversion solution for standard use; the Enterprise package incorporates enterprise grade components for heavy 24/7 usage, including data center applications. With additional features such as ECC memory, redundant power supplies and increased CPU processing power as well as the option to install a high speed host bus adapter, the Enterprise solution enables fast connectivity to remote NAS/SAN storage. Both systems are delivered in a versatile 4U chassis and come with Windows Server 2012, enabling support for the Apple ProRes family of codecs.

"Everyone who sees the quality and flexibility of Alchemist OD software is instantly convinced," said Jeremy Courtney, Business Leader - Snell On Demand. "However it has become clear that some customers prefer to avoid the time and hassle of choosing the hardware and configuring the system themselves - as well as keeping the expertise on hand to put things right in the event of hardware problems. Our new Alchemist OD turnkey solutions answer this perfectly; they are fully configured and certified by Snell experts, ready to go right out of the box and both the hardware and software are supported by Snell. It means the customer can get on with their business secure in the knowledge that they have the highest quality, most reliable and best supported file-based converters in the business."

Alchemist OD turnkey solutions can be purchased via the worldwide Snell sales and reseller network or direct from the Snell online store website http://snellondemand.com/products/turnkey-solutions/