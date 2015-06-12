Volicon Strengthens Global Presence, Naming Paul Higuera Senior Director of Sales and Opening New U.K. Office

BURLINGTON, Mass. -- June 10, 2015 -- Volicon today announced the appointment of Paul Higuera as the company's senior director of sales. Higuera will head up the new Volicon office in Gloucestershire, U.K., where he will be responsible for growing the company's business and strengthening customer relationships throughout Europe.

"In addition to being a very experienced technical sales team manager, Paul has a strong track record in developing and building new and existing business and channels," said Russell Wise, Volicon's vice president of global sales. "We are confident that through this experience and expertise, as well as his commitment to internal team development, Paul will play a pivotal role in driving continued gains in sales growth and customer satisfaction."

Higuera joins Volicon having most recently served as sales director at ARG ElectroDesign, where he oversaw all corporate sales activities for the manufacturer of media network and interface products for the broadcast and telecommunications industries. He earlier held the role of vice president, global sales, at Digital TV Labs, a leading specialist in media and device testing. Higuera's extensive experience in the broadcast industry includes roles as sales director, EMEA, for companies including Comtech TV and Envivio, and head of business development at Dawson Ltd. He earlier held both sales and engineering roles at Tiernan, an MPEG-2 codec manufacturer, and served as technical team leader of DVB operations at Matsushita Electric U.K.

In his new role at Volicon, Higuera reports directly to Wise. The new Volicon office established and overseen by Higuera is located at Unit 9, Cirencester Office Park, Tetbury Road, Cirencester, Gloucestershire, GL7 6JJ, United Kingdom.

About Volicon

Volicon is the leading provider of enterprise media intelligence solutions serving the needs of broadcasters, networks, cable operators, and governments worldwide. The Observer Media Intelligence Platform(R) provides powerful tools for content creation and repurposing, compliance monitoring, ad verification, competitive analysis, and quality-of-service monitoring. Volicon solutions are used by all stakeholders in the media enterprise from engineering to the executive suite. Volicon systems are deployed by more than 1,000 customers in more than 65 countries worldwide. Volicon is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. More information is available at www.volicon.com.

