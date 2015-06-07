Avlex and Mipro Debut Mi-909 True Digital Wireless In-Ear-Monitoring System

Kansas City, MO – InfoComm booth #709 … Avlex Corporation, the U.S. distributor of MIPRO products and the name audio professionals turn to for world-class wireless technology and microphones, proudly introduces the new MIPRO MI-909 True Digital Wireless In-Ear-Monitoring System. Comprised of the MI-909T Digital Stereo Transmitter, the MI-909R Digital Stereo Bodypack Receiver, and both the E-8S and E-8P (Standard and Professional) Earphones, the MIPRO MI-909 True Digital Wireless In-Ear-Monitoring System represents the industry’s only true digital wireless IEM— making it ideal for live sound reinforcement, theatrical use, location sound, and broadcast applications.

The new MIPRO MI-909 True Digital Wireless In-Ear-Monitoring System boasts 112 dBA of dynamic range, enhanced S/N ratio, and a 20 Hz-15 kHz frequency response. The result is crystal clear audio quality—setting a new standard in wireless In-Ear-Monitoring.

As the industry's only True Digital IEM system, the MI-909 employs digital encryption and is an outstanding choice for AV installers whose clients have security concerns. For government and courthouse applications, high-end corporate presentations, and other environments where sensitive information must remain confidential, digital encryption ensures the wireless signal is unlikely to be pirated.

The MI-909T True Digital transmitter operates across 64 MHz, enabling multiple preset compatible channel operation, adjustable input sensitivity, adjustable RF output, and EQ DSP processing. Identifying open frequencies is a snap with its built-in scan and sync functions that enables auto-scanning. With its high dynamic range, stereo audio inputs, and the ability to withstand the maximum output levels of professional audio consoles, the MI-909T is a compelling choice for both professional touring and installation applications. The transmitter’s DSP functions include 3-band ± 9 dB EQ settings for adjusting the audio.

The MI-909R True Digital bodypack receiver is the most compact in the industry, making it an outstanding choice for theatrical and location sound work where wardrobe considerations are critical as well as live musical performance where the transmitter must not interfere with the musician’s ability to perform. This exceptional receiver features dual antenna digital diversity reception, which enhances RF signal stability and facilitates extended transmission range for dropout-free performance, making the MI-909R transmitter an exceptional choice for any mission critical application. The MI-909R bodypack receiver features Stereo, Mono-L, Mono-R and Mixed operational modes with balance control and equalization settings.

To ensure clean, comfortable audio levels for the talent, MIPRO offers two sets of earphones. The E-8S Standard Earphones offer 20 Hz – 20 kHz frequency response in an in-ear, closed back design with small, medium, and large earbud covers. They are well suited to business presenters and similar speech oriented applications. The E-8P Professional Earphones are designed for professional stage monitoring and are ergonomically built with an adjustable ear hook design for a comfortable, discreet and personalized fit. They are ideal for theatrical performers and musicians alike.

Fred Canning, national sales manager for Avlex Corporation, commented on the new MIPRO MI-909 True Digital Wireless In-Ear-Monitoring System, “The new MI-909 IEM system combines the tangible benefits of true digital audio quality with the ease of operation and versatility that are essential for musical and theatrical performers. Location sound and broadcast technicians will appreciate the ease of identifying open frequencies in a crowded RF environment while AV integrators now have a system that is perfect for their security-minded business clients. With exceptional audio performance and a rich feature set, I’m certain the new MI-909 IEM system will be well received.”

MSRP pricing for the MIPRO MI-909 True Digital Wireless In-Ear-Monitoring System is as follows:

·MI-909T/R True Digital transmitter, receiver & E8P earphones: $999..00

·MI-909R True Digital bodypack receiver: $561.00

·E-8S Standard Earphones: $80.00

·E-8P Professional Earphones: $138.00

The MIPRO MI-909 True Digital Wireless In-Ear-Monitoring System is available now.

About Avlex Corporation

Avlex Corporation is a leading supplier of high quality, feature rich, and competitively priced professional audio products. The Avlex, Superlux, and MIPRO brands of microphones, wireless systems, electronics, and accessories are available through independent dealers and contractors nationwide. For additional information on Avlex Corporation, visit the company online at www.avlex.com.

###

Photo Information: MIPRO’s True Digital IEM