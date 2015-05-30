Artel Video Systems Names Mike Rizzo as President

Accomplished Strategic Leader Added to Accelerate Artel's Growth Plan

WESTFORD, Mass. -- May 28, 2015 -- Artel Video Systems, an employee-owned global provider of broadcast-quality video transport solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Rizzo as president and CEO. Rizzo joins Artel with more than 20 years in executive management positions.

Prior to joining Artel, Rizzo provided strategic consulting for small to mid-sized businesses and private equity firms focusing on CEO support, leadership succession, M&A advisory, corporate strategic planning, international expansion, and ESOP transition. Before consulting, Rizzo was president and general manager of the North American unit of Cylon Energy. He served 18 years at Schleuniger Inc., most recently as North American president and managing director, and previously was Schleuniger's vice president of sales and marketing.

"This is a great opportunity and exciting time to be a member of Artel's management committee," Rizzo said. "With its established leadership in the broadcast industry, combined with the recent acquisition of the Communications Specialties Inc. portfolio, Artel is primed for growth and is expanding its offering to meet the evolving needs of its customers. I look forward to using my experience to accelerate significant growth in revenue and share value for Artel's employee-owners."

"We are excited to be adding Mike to our executive leadership team. His experience with employee-owned companies and proven success in running high-performing companies is critical to Artel as we continue to anticipate a high level of growth over the next few years," said Richard Dellacanonica, Artel chairman of the board. "Our industry is dynamic and changing, and having a member of the executive management team with Mike's history of accomplishments is crucial in ensuring our continued success."

Dellacanonica will continue to be actively involved in Artel as chairman of the board and leader of sales operations.

More information about the company is available at www.artel.com.

About Artel Video Systems

Artel Video Systems is an employee owned, global provider of broadcast-quality media transport solutions for IP, direct fiber, and managed optical networks. A pioneer in the industry, Artel developed the first commercially available video-over-fiber video transport platform. Artel's portfolio, including the DigiLink media transport platform, DigiLink-Lite, Fiberlink(R), Copperlink(TM), Scan Do(R), and Deuce(R) product lines, provides the most effective, reliable, easiest to configure and support media transport solutions on the market. With thousands of deployments, Artel products are relied upon every day by the world's largest broadcasters, telecommunication companies, and CATV operators for mission critical video and data feeds to support the world's most watched sports, news, and entertainment events. Artel was honored with a Technology and Engineering Emmy(R) Award by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its work on the Standardization and Productization of JPEG 2000 (J2K) Interoperability. More information is available at www.artel.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Artel/Artel-MikeRizzo.jpg

Photo Caption: Mike Rizzo, President, Artel Video Systems