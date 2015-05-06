KIPON Lens Adapters Now Available in the U.S. Exclusively from Adorama

New York, NY – May 5, 2015 –Adorama, one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers, has just inked a deal with world-renowned camera adapter manufacturer KIPON, making the New York-based retailer the official exclusive U.S. outlet for all KIPON products.Available now on the Adorama website, customers can browse through more than 400 varieties of camera lens adapters including macro adapters, electronic adapters, adapters with integrated glass, optical focal reduction adapters, adapters with built-in aperture control, tilt/shift adapters, tilt adapters, and shift adapters for cameras such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, Olympus, Leica and more. Kipon also offers a 12-month manufacturing warranty, which Adorama will honor on all purchases made at the store or on Adorama.com.

“We believe no other manufacturer has the range of quality and innovation that KIPON offers,”comments Abe Ehrenfeld, director of global sourcing, Adorama. “The moment a new product is announced from a major manufacturer, whether still photography or video – even pro video – KIPON develops compatible adapters that allow photographers to continue to mix and match a wide selection of cameras and lenses. The creative possibilities are endless.”

Ehrenfeld continues, “KIPON’s commitment to manufacturing exceptional gear is unmatched by any other in the business, with state-of-the-art facilities operating around the clock. Owner Ivan Zhang is himself a photographer and understands both how photographers use their gear and what they need next. We’re also impressed with the positive work environment that he cultivates in KIPON’s facilities, which results in trusted employees creating a superior product.”

With an ever-expanding market and new cameras and accessories being introduced at an incredible rate, the number of people using interchangeable-lens digital cameras has dramatically increased. As a result, proprietary combinations of camera lenses and bodies are no longer able to entirely accommodate the demands of photography professionals and enthusiasts. Lens adapters like those from KIPON allow users to fully customize their equipment, fulfilling the many creative and technical needs through different combinations of lenses and camera bodies.

All KIPON products will also be available to other resellers at wholesale pricing through Adorama. For more information or to inquire about KIPON wholesale, please contact brands@adorama.com.

About Kipon

Kipon makes more than 400 types of camera lens adapters including macro adapters, electronic adapters, adapters with integrated glass, optical focal reduction adapters, adapters with built in aperture control, and tilt and/or shift adapters. Available exclusively in the U.S. through leading camera and consumer electronics retailer, Adorama, Kipon adapters offer photographers full rein in customizing their gear, allowing lenses and camera bodies from different manufacturers and times, even across digital and traditional film lenses, to be combined to produce the most creative, personalized images photographers can dream of.

Kipon adapters can be found in its brand store online: http://www.adorama.com/brands/kipon.

Adorama is more than a camera store – it’s one of the world’s largest photography, video, imaging and electronics retailers. Serving customers for more than 35 years, Adorama has grown from its flagship NYC store to include the leading online destination for photography, video and consumer electronics. Adorama's vast product offerings encompass home entertainment, mobile computing, and professional video and audio, while its services include an in-house photo lab, AdoramaPix, pro equipment rental at Adorama Rental Company, and the award-winning Adorama Learning Center, which offers free education for photographers in online channels such as the popular Adorama TV.

Adorama is listed as one of the top five electronics retailers by Consumer Reports, “Best of the Web” by Forbes.com, Internet Retailers Top 100, and is the official Electronics Retailer of the NY Giants.

