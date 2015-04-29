Vidcheck Appoints Henry Keyser as Sales Manager

BRISTOL UK, 29 April 2015 – Vidcheck, the leading provider of software for automated quality control and correction of media files, announces that Henry Keyser has been promoted to the post of Sales Manager, UK/Eire, MEA and Asia-Pac and takes on responsibility for direct sales and indirect sales channels in those regions.

Vidcheck CEO Thomas Dove said, “Henry has demonstrated exceptional interpersonal skills, product knowledge and market awareness and I’m delighted to promote him to a role in which those talents can more directly benefit our worldwide clients.”

Keyser can be reached for sales or reseller enquires at hkeyser@vidcheck.com or by phone on +44 (0)117 315 5155.