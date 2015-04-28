Early Registration Pricing Ends April 30, 2015, for 138th AES International Convention in Warsaw, Poland





— There’s still time to sign up for FREE Exhibits-Plus and discounted All Access badges for the AES’s first ever convention in Poland —





New York, NY — If It’s About Audio, It’s At AES, and attendees have until April 30 to register for their FREE “Exhibits-Plus” Badge or discounted “All Access” Badge for the 138th AES International Convention, being held in Warsaw, Poland, May 7 – 10, 2015, at the Sofitel Victoria Hotel. Offering an extensive Technical Program covering nearly every topic in the professional audio landscape, as well as the extensive manufacturer exhibition area and the popular Project Studio Expo (PSE), the AES138 Convention will offer something for everyone involved in professional audio and production. To receive a free or discounted badge, attendees must pre-register online by April 30.

This year’s European AES Convention marks the first dedicated AES event in Poland, which is home to recording facilities, movie studios, broadcast and media production, historic venues, and much more. The AES138 Technical Program brings together leading experts from around the world for presentations on a diverse array of audio topics, networking and educational opportunities. From Papers and Engineering Briefs showcasing the work of over 100 researchers, to Workshops and Panels on a range of both practical and provocative topics, and Tutorials providing background on important audio fundamentals, this AES Convention presents a unique opportunity for attendees to network and learn from audio professionals of all market segments.

Another popular element of the AES Conventions is the Project Studio Expo, available to both premium All Access badges and FREE Exhibits-Plus pre-registrants. This unique forum, held in association with Resolution magazine, offers attendees an interactive set of presentations and scenarios with topics including Microphones, Working In and Out of The Box, Monitoring, Acoustics, and more. An extensive Exhibition area, also free to those who register in advance, will host the latest in audio and production technology and gear, as manufacturers from around the world showcase their latest products and offer hands-on demonstrations and debuts of what’s new in professional audio.

For information on how you can get your FREE Exhibits-Plus badge before the April 30 early registration deadline (pre-registration required), as well as further Registration, Hotel, and Technical Program for the AES 138th International Convention in Warsaw, Poland, visit the AES138 webpage at http://www.aes.org/events/138.

