Auralex® Now Shipping New Deep6™ Low-Frequency Absorber









INDIANAPOLIS, IN –Auralex® Acoustics, Inc. is now shippping its new Deep6™ Low-Frequency Absorber, a 2’ x 4’ x 6” powder-coated, black steel frame-enclosed absorption device. The Deep6 Low-Frequency Absorber is specifically designed to be installed on a wall or across a vertical corner to improve low-frequency absorption throughout the room and accuracy at the mix position, but without the sonic artifacts of competing products. This solidly constructed acoustical treatment is the perfect choice for rooms where corner-fitted bass traps are not possible due to doors or windows, and provides usable broadband control down to 40Hz.



The Deep6 is Class A fire rated for commercial and residential applications. It complements a wide range of acoustical products & turns mid-high absorbers into a complete broadband system.

Available in Sandstone and Obsidian fabric colors, each Deep6 comes fully assembled and ready to install with the included wall mounting brackets. Additional corner mounting brackets are available.

For more information, please visit www.auralex.com.

