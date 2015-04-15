Imagecraft Upgrades Multicamera Productions With New SilverBack 4K5(TM) Fiber-Optic System From MultiDyne(R)

New Transceiver Converts Any Quad-Link 4K Camcorder to a 4K Fully Systemized Rig, Ensuring Highest Quality for Studio and Live Productions

LOCUST VALLEY, N.Y. -- April 13, 2015 -- Looking to raise the level and sophistication of its productions while also providing its clients with the latest 4K production gear, Imagecraft, an equipment rental and production support company based in Burbank, California, has upgraded its studio and rental inventory with the purchase of several new SilverBack 4K5(TM) fiber-optic systems for 4K quad-link 3G camcorders from MultiDyne(R) Video & Fiber Optic Systems. The new SilverBack 4K5 will be on display in the MultiDyne booth C7920 at the 2015 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 13-16.

By using the SilverBack 4K5 for its wide variety of multicamera productions, Imagecraft can now seamlessly distribute any signal directly out of the camera, including true 4K, Ultra HD (UHD) video, and HD-SDI video -- as well as audio, intercom, control data, GPIOs, tally, and power --all over a single SMPTE hybrid fiber cable at distances up to 300 meters, without requiring local power or batteries. With MultiDyne's optional Juice power supply, that distance can be increased to 500 meters.

Imagecraft is a long-time customer of MultiDyne, a leading provider of fiber-optic-based video and audio transport solutions for broadcast and pro A/V applications, and has been using (and renting) MultiDyne's previous generation SilverBack-II(TM) transceiver with the Juice power supply over fiber-optic cabling with great success. This was after years of using traditional SMPTE coaxial cabling.

“Prior to deploying the SilverBack from MultiDyne, we were connecting our camcorders to bundles of copper cables, which were heavy, unwieldy, and unreliable,” said Jason Been, president of Imagecraft. “Switching from copper cables to fiber has made a world of difference. MultiDyne's fiber-based transport system gives us increased flexibility and control, leading to a smoother, more professional, and ultimately, more cost-effective production while helping us meet the growing demand for Ultra HD and 4K content.”

With the new MultiDyne SilverBack 4K5, Imagecraft can convert any existing quad-link 4K camcorders to a 4K live fully systemized camera, connected to a base station with a single fiber cable. Currently, Imagecraft is utilizing the SilverBack 4K5 on Sony F55 camcorders, with the flexibility to mount the Silverback 4K5 on any 4K camera. The SilverBack 4K5 provides a full-bandwidth fiber-optic link between the F55 and a truck, control room, or “video village” position. By putting all of the signals needed for multicamera 4K/UHD TV production onto a single tactical or SMPTE hybrid fiber cable, the system ensures robust, trouble-free connectivity, whether used in the studio or at a remote location.

The SilverBack 4K5 features an elegant, compact case -- measuring just over one inch thick -- with a simple, intuitive user interface, making it the ideal solution for transporting uncompressed SDI video (up to 4096 x 2160 resolution) with embedded or separate program audio. Imagecraft also has access to comprehensive camera control/RCP paint functions through one of the Silverback 4K5's three available data channels. An additional back channel is available for camera sync or genlock. Several options are available for optical connectivity including STs, Neutrik(R) opticalCon, Fibreco Mini 2 expanded beam, and Lemo(R) 304M.

“Customers like Imagecraft are always looking for the most reliable and cost-effective solution to their production needs, and sending signals over fiber with the new 4K5 gives them exactly what they need,” said Frank Jachetta, president of MultiDyne. “Due to its intuitive menu structure and ability to work with any 4K camera, the 4K5 is the perfect complement to any rental inventory. We value our relationship with Imagecraft as they take the next step in high-resolution video production.”

The MultiDyne SilverBack family now includes five models: the new SilverBack 4K5, the flagship SilverBack-II; the SilverBack-II-L for multicamera production; the SilverBack -II 4K-L, a feature-rich model that includes Ethernet support and a video option for viewfinder or monitor viewing in the field, enabling any 4K camera to be used as part of a multicamera UHD shoot; and the SilverBackVideo, a low-cost model without the viewfinder/monitor viewing option, designed to support traditional film-style productions. UHD support can be added to any existing SilverBack system through a simple upgrade, enabling customers to cost-effectively deliver a state-of-the-art “4K television” experience.

