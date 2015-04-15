AJA Launches New Mini-Converters at NAB 2015

New FiDO-4T-ST and FiDO-4R-ST 4K-capable Fiber Converters and HA5-4K; New CWDM Options Available for FiDO and FS Products

Las Vegas, NV, NAB Conference, Booth SL2505 -- AJA Video Systems today announced a host of new Mini-Converters, powerful and portable devices that harness AJA's proven technology for more flexible and extensible digital video workflows. The newly announced FiDO-4T-ST and FiDO-4R-ST enable quad-channel SDI to ST Fiber and ST Fiber to SDI, enabling Fiber transmission of 4K and UltraHD signals, and HA5-4K converts UltraHD/HD HDMI to 4x 3G-SDI.

“AJA Mini-Converters are constantly working around the clock to hold together post, broadcast and production workflows,” said Nick Rashby, President, AJA Video Systems. “These products are the grease in the gears of any digital video environment, and with our new FiDO boxes and HA5-4K we’re making it simpler than ever before to streamline pipelines in multi-format environments.”

FiDO-4T-ST and FiDO-4R-ST are quad-channel 3G-SDI to ST Fiber and ST Fiber to 3G-SDI Mini-Converters carrying up to 4x 3G-SDI signals on a single converter, with the ability to send signals from a 4K/UltraHD source, such as from the CION camera, up to 10 kilometers. Alternatively, the quad-signal path also allows for multiple HD signals to be carried across long distances.

-- Convert 4K/UltraHD/HD 3G-SDI to/from Fiber Digital Optical

-- Maximize distance with Fiber connectivity

-- Carry 4x HD signals up to 10 km over one optical cable

-- Ideal for mobile broadcast, studio and venue infrastructures

-- Versatile and rugged; suitable for indoor or outdoor use

-- 20VDC power

-- 5-year warranty

HA5-4K provides a simple and powerful path from UltraHD/HD HDMI to SDI, converting the signal to 4x 3G-SDI.

-- Integrate UltraHD/HD HDMI devices into SDI workflows

-- 3G-SDI capability for high data rate signals

-- Configurable via AJA MiniConfig software for Mac and PC

-- Compact size fits easily in small spaces

-- 2-channel HDMI embedded audio support

-- Audio output delay adjustment

-- 2-channel RCA analog audio output

-- 5-20VDC power

-- 5-year warranty

AJA is also now offering CWDM (Course Wavelength Division Multiplexing) Fiber choices, allowing multiple channels of 3G-SDI to be carried on a single Fiber. The advantage of CWDM is that there are nine pairs of wavelengths, so up to 18x 3G SDI signals can be muxed for transmission across one Fiber cable, extending flexibility in the field for running long video signal paths. The CWDM modules plug into AJA’s existing SFP cages.

AJA extends the CWDM technology into our FiDO stand-alone Fiber offerings with the introduction of the FiDO-2T-CWDM. AJA's FS1-X and FS2 Frame Synchronizers can also now accept a full complement of CWDM Dual Transmitters, configurable in existing SFP cages, as options at time of order.

Pricing and Availability

FiDO-4T-ST and FiDO-4R-ST Fiber Converters are available for $1,495 US MSRP; the FiDO-2T-CWDM is available for $1,295 US MSRP and can be ordered as one of nine supported wavelengths. HA5-4K is available for $595 US MSRP. Dual CWDM Transmitter options for FS1-X and FS2 are priced at $695 US MSRP. For more information about these products, and where they can be purchased, please visit www.aja.com.

About AJA Video Systems, Inc.

Since 1993, AJA Video has been a leading manufacturer of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions and professional cameras, bringing high-quality, cost-effective products to the professional, broadcast and post-production markets. AJA products are designed and manufactured at our facilities in Grass Valley, California, and sold through an extensive sales channel of resellers and systems integrators around the world. For further information, please see our website at www.aja.com.

