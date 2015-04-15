NAB: Sommer cable America Introduces New Hybrid 6G/12G SDI Cable

Ideal for New 4K and Higher Video Resolution



Pictured is Sommer cable's Octopus Hybrid 244 with breakout box in use with a 4K high-resolution camera.



Although SMPTE 4K standards have not yet been resolved, a number of new high-resolution camera systems are in widespread use. Sommer is now shipping optimum quality new 6G/12G SDI cables designed for the newest video production systems.



Featured are a variety of glass fiber hybrid cables with two single-mode optical fiber elements for video signal transmission and power for the camera. For this distinct solution Sommer uses its highly flexible and compact camera cable SC-Octopus PUR 244 hybrid configuration.



Only 9mm in diameter, the new Sommer cable is also compatible with the SMPTE 311M standard and provides excellent transmission specifications. In addition to two single-mode fibers (9/125 micro millimeters OS2) it features four voltage power lines, 0.5qmm (4 x AWG 20) each and two 0.22qmm (2 x 2 x AWG 24) wire pairs for control data each. A CU-braid shield, an Aramid core, and an outer aramid braid below the extremely durable, yet flexible outer jacket provide excellent durability.



Sommer's new breakout cable is specially designed for use with camera systems from such companies as Blackmagic Design, as well as common SD-fiber converter systems. The cable terminates into Sommer's Glandmaster (tm) splice adapter where it seamlessly ends with an LC duplex and a 4-pin XLR connector. Alternatively, another version is comprised of a breakout box that can be disconnected via SMPTE connector at termination.



Sommer cable GmbH is a leading Germany-based international designer and manufacturer of high-end Audio, Video, and IT cables and related products. Its just opened subsidiary, Sommer cable America, can now deliver these new cables and connectors within 5-10 business days to any American customer.



ABOUT SOMMER CABLE

Sommer cable Germany was founded in 1999 by classical musician and innovative entrepreneur Friedhelm Sommer and CEO/fellow musician Rainer Blanck. Together with cable engineering leader Pascal Miguet, they built Sommer cable into a thriving development and manufacturing company with a catalog of over 12,000 products for the A/V installation, pro-audio, broadcast, video, music, IT and HiFi market, with business partners in over 50 countries.



In 2015, Sommer cable America, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sommer cable Germany, was established in Santa Rosa, CA by new CEO Martin Ucik. The new company will supply the North American markets with Sommer's wide range of innovative and high quality cable, connector, stage, PA, hardware, and Audio/Video installation and distribution products. Sommer offers a 500+ page printed catalog, which is also available for viewing online at www.sommercable.com, and a b2b website where resellers can check availability of all products and will be able to place orders online later this year.



Visit Sommer cable at NAB 2015, April 13-16, Booth #C7549

http://www.sommercable.com/en

Email: america@sommercable.com Tel.: +1-707-200-4020

