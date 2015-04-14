Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) Unveils Nucomm Triple Play Receiver at NAB 2015

LAS VEGAS – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, unveils its Nucomm Triple Play Receiver at NAB 2015(Booth N3922).

The Nucomm Triple Play Receiver’s chassis houses up to three receivers within a single rack-mount unit, allowing for simultaneous reception from up to three wireless camera transmitters. It is a dual-diversity COFDM receiver that uses two-way maximum ratio combining technology to enable the support of Line-of-Sight (LOS) as well as Non-Line-of-Sight (NLOS) applications. While an excellent companion to IMT’s Nucomm microLite transmitter, it is compatible with any MPEG-2/MPEG-4 transmitter. To simplify deployment the system is conveniently housed in a single 1RU chassis eliminating the need for separately mounted receivers. Further system simplification is achieved by eliminating complicated external antenna splitters and BDCs.

“The Triple Play Receiver reduces the equipment footprint for broadcasters and ENG crews,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “Since the Triple Play Receiver works with multiple transmitters from various vendors, it further reinforces IMT’s commitment to providing the industry with cutting-edge solutions compatible with its legacy equipment.”

Each receiver has a built-in HD/SD video/audio decoder, ASI output and video over IP, making it flexible for ASI repeater applications, local monitoring and IP controls. The unit can be powered via AC operation and includes remote control with Ethernet. The Triple Play Receiver has a variable bandwidth from the 1.25 to 8 MHz bands, and features a high-dynamic-range super heterodyne architecture and pre-select band-pass filters for high adjacent-channel selectivity.

Designed at the request of multiple customers, the unit requires minimal setup to operate and comes with an easy-to-use local user interface. Each receiver has an independent control panel, further simplifying its control. In addition, users can access all three channel outputs individually from the unit’s back panel.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-­term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

More information can be found at www.skyviewcapital.com.