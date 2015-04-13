PRO SOUND EFFECTS Releases MASTER LIBRARY 2.0 at NAB

2.0 Adds 30,000+ Sounds, Online Access and New Subscription Features

LAS VEGAS, NV - NAB 2015 - Pro Sound Effects®, the next level sound library company, releases its Master Library 2.0™. The 2.0 upgrade brings over 30,000 new sound effects, an online access feature, annual updates and new subscription pricing options.

Now totaling 2.1 Terabytes and 175,000 sound effects, Master Library 2.0 is PSE’s most comprehensive library for professional media production. The Master Library is delivered on a custom USB 3.0 hard drive and now includes access to PSE’s Online Library, allowing users to audition and download sound effects from any computer with an Internet connection. Multi-user server-side licensing is also available for Soundminer, Netmix, Basehead and other audio asset management systems.

The 2.0 upgrade adds over 30,000 carefully curated sounds that cover categories such as Ambiences, Audiences, Cities, Combat, Foley, Nature, Sports, Transportation, Weather and beyond.

“Master Library 2.0 represents our commitment to serving media producers with the most reliable and up-to-date library available,” says Douglas Price, Founder & President of Pro Sound Effects. “This year we’ve added online access and subscription options designed to provide maximum flexibility and value.’”

MASTER LIBRARY 2.0 KEY FEATURES:

175,000 Sound Effects (2.1 TB): Delivered on 3 TB USB 3.0 hard drive or on your server

Spans the Sonic Spectrum A to Z: PSE's most comprehensive library

Curated from PSE's World-Class Recordists

24/7 Online Access from any computer

Optimized Metadata for pinpoint searches

Free Annual Updates delivered digitally

100% Royalty-Free License with Subscribe or Buy options

NEW SUBSCRIBE OR BUY PRICING OPTIONS:

Now through April 30, 2015 use code: NAB2015 to take advantage of Master Library 2.0 introductory pricing.

1 User Subscription: $3,250/yr. (reg. $4,000/yr.)

1 User Buy-out: $9,520 (reg. $11,900/yr.)

2-5 User Subscription: $3,750/yr. (reg. $4,750/yr.)

5+ Users? Contact licensing@prosoundeffects.com

ABOUT PRO SOUND EFFECTS®:

Pro Sound Effects® curates and delivers the Next Level sound effects library for media producers worldwide. The Pro Sound Effects Library is 215,000+ royalty-free sound effects available both online and on hard drive. The Library spans the entire sonic spectrum and is continually updated. Founded in 2004, Pro Sound Effects is relied upon by top freelancers and big media production companies around the globe.

