Litepanels Launches New Caliber 3-Light Kit

Lightweight Kit Featuring New LED Fresnels Delivers for Mobile Users

CHATSWORTH, Calif. (April 8, 2015) - Litepanels®, a Vitec Group brand and premier provider of LED lighting for the broadcast and production industries, has announced the debut of its new Caliber 3-Light Kit™. Ideal for webcasting, blogging and professional content creation the Caliber 3-Light Kit is designed specifically to provide the portable, out-of-the-box lighting solution that today's professional videographers require.

The latest addition to Litepanels' award-winning line of LED Fresnels, the Caliber is a true Fresnel fixture with wide focus range that can be powered via AC or with AA batteries. The daylight-balanced LED offers the controllability and light-shaping properties inherent in a Fresnel light at a fraction of the power draw of conventional fixtures. Flicker-free at any frame rate or shutter angle, the Caliber Fresnel offers ultra-smooth dimming from 100 percent to zero, with no noticeable color shift throughout the entire range.

With professional accessories like a color frame, correction filters and a 4-way barndoor, the LED Caliber brings the functionality of large Fresnels into a small size factor. The dimmable light provides a 1/4-20 post for direct mounting using common hardware. The fixture's compact size, high intensity output and portability make the Caliber 3-Light Kit a valuable production tool in the field.

Litepanels' compact Caliber 3-Light Kit has been carefully crafted to enable ease of travel and a fast setup. Weighing in at less than 13 pounds (six kilograms), each kit contains three Caliber fixtures and AC Adapters with international plug sets. Also included are three multi-jointed flexible tripods, allowing the lights to be fixed in a number of positions, and a compact stand with stand adapter, offering additional placement options. The Caliber 3-Light Kit's contents are all packaged in a fully customizable soft case, with additional storage space provided for batteries, camera lenses and other items.

Cinematographer Lan Bui recently served as a beta tester for the new Caliber Kit. "I'm often stuck in very hard situations with limited power choices, so having a standardized battery power option built right into the lights is a key feature for me," noted Bui. "Being able to set up the lights anywhere without running cables or worrying about location power is an incredible convenience. Using only the AA batteries, I'm able to use the lights to compliment the shot I'm composing."

Bui added, "The Caliber lights have a surprisingly bright output for their size and power sources. The quality of light, coupled with the ability to focus the light down and use the provided barndoors, makes these fixtures a 'must have' on any travel or run-and-gun location shoot. I don't see how I'll ever go out on a shoot without the Caliber Kit again. "

Caliber 3-Light Kit includes:

Three Caliber Fresnels Fixtures (Beam Angle: 15° to 73°)



Three Multi-Jointed Flexible Tripods



Three Gel Sets and Color Frames



Three 4-Way Barndoors



One Compact Light Stand



One Stand Adapter with Ball Head



Three International Power Supplies



One Soft Case with Customizable Interior Compartments

"The Caliber is a game changer for professional shooters," said Alan Ipakchian, product marketing manager for Litepanels. "Our customers in this space have been requesting a Fresnel kit with high-production value at an affordable price, and the Caliber delivers for them. It's a true Fresnel fixture that produces soft, directional illumination, yet has a very low power draw. Its light weight means that it can run anywhere light is needed. We've also packaged it in a completely functional kit that is designed with an eye to future expandability."

The new Litepanels kit delivers a portable, flexible and accessibly priced solution for content creators on the go. The Caliber 3-Light Kit is listed at $995 (£617) and is a great, low-cost investment for any professional looking to work more efficiently. For more detailed sales information, please visit http://store.litepanels.com/.

More information on Litepanels can be found at www.litepanels.com or follow us on Facebook.