INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES (IMT) BRINGS NUCOMM CENTRAL INTEGRATED RADOME SYSTEM X6 TO NAB 2015

Six-Way MaxRC COFDM Receiver Offers Exceptional

RF Performance, Value and Efficiency

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 6, 2015 – Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT), a leader in advanced digital microwave systems serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets, debuts its new Nucomm Central Integrated Radome System x6 (CIRAS-x6) at NAB 2015 (Booth N3922).

Nucomm CIRAS-x6 is a ruggedized COFDM (DVB-T compliant) six-way diversity receiver integrated into a six-segment antenna pod. Its six vertical polarized antennas can handle up to 14 dBi per panel gain. It offers exceptional RF performance in a compact, lightweight IP66-rated weatherproof radome housing, enabling users to mount it on vehicles, towers, building tops or a tripod in any weather condition. CIRAS-x6 also features optional two-channel six-way diversity reception in the same package.

The IMT Nucomm CIRAS-x6 system is designed to optimize the receive signal automatically at all times, virtually eliminating human intervention. In contrast to the older single, highly directional antenna, CIRAS-x6 covers 360 degrees of azimuth with no moving parts. The system sends an MPEG Transport Stream over IP either by Ethernet cable or over ruggedized fiber to a remote decoder. The CIRAS-x6 is powered from a PoE switch or auxiliary DC input.

“IMT is committed to improving operation efficiency with signal acquisition,” says John Payne IV, CTO, Integrated Microwave Technologies. “We are focused on the integration and optimization of the antenna design, use of adaptive digital signal processing (ADSP) and maximal ratio combining (MaxRC) techniques. By combining and optimizing these areas, IMT is able to provide CIRAS-x6, a new class of fully autonomous central receive systems that brings significant value and efficiency to the industry.”

CIRAS-x6 is the next generation of receive systems. Typical diversity receive sites have the antennas, LNAs or BDCs mounted at the top of the tower with coaxial cables running the length of the tower to a receiver and decoder. This design makes the entire system susceptible to lightning and other EMI disturbances. By integrating the receiver into the pod, Nucomm has reduced the coaxial runs from six cables to one.

A Windows-based software application decoder (IMT’s eView) is included with each CIRAS-x6. With a simple click of a button, users can decode video and audio from any COFDM transmitter. eView also features channel control, receiver statistics and recorder functionality.

Designed with the user in mind, CIRAS-x6 requires minimal setup to operate. For advanced functions, such as changing frequency plans, AES decryption keys or unit naming, an easy to use Web-based administration software package is supplied.

About Integrated Microwave Technologies, LLC

Integrated Microwave Technologies (IMT) is a leader in advanced digital microwave systems and a provider of engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services serving the Broadcast, Sports & Entertainment and MAG (Military, Aerospace & Government) markets. The company comprises the leading microwave brands Nucomm, RF Central and IMT, offering customers worldwide complete video broadcast solutions. Nucomm is a premium brand of digital microwave video systems (including COFDM, VSB, MPEG2, H.264 and HEVC) for portable and fixed link applications. RF Central is an innovative brand of compact microwave video equipment for licensed and license free broadcast applications. IMT is a trusted provider of mission-critical wireless video solutions to state and local police departments, NASA and the Department of Homeland Security.

More information can be found atwww.imt-solutions.com.

About Skyview Capital, LLC

Skyview Capital, LLC, is a private investment firm headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, which specializes in the acquisition and management of "mission critical" enterprises in the areas of technology, telecommunications, business services, and niche manufacturing. By leveraging its operational capabilities and financial acumen, Skyview systematically enhances the long-­term sustainable value of the businesses it acquires. To date, Skyview has successfully completed over 20 transactions within its target market verticals.

More information can be found atwww.skyviewcapital.com.