MOG TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTS NEW STORAGE SOLUTION AT NAB 2015

The mxfSPEEDRAIL Xpress 2U adds storage capabilities into a fully featured toolset that includes ingest, capture, playback, file conversion and transcoding services featured on a single and configurable platform with only 24 cm deep.



Broadcasters and post-production facilities will highly benefit from the ability to integrate different ingest and storage services into a single interface. By integrating shared storage (up to 16TB) and local storage (up to 8TB) mxfSPEEDRAIL Xpress 2U reduces the time to access the contents and enables a full collaborative environment among editorial team and creative professionals from the moment of acquisition into its distribution and archiving. With the same affordable and compact unit, users are able to cover all their production needs, managing different formats and standards and different solutions, from different vendors, while storing and keeping track of all assets.



“We have been delivering the most innovative centralized ingest solutions to the broadcast industry, but we needed to simplify the challenge that represents storing and accessing the media” says Luís Miguel Sampaio, CEO of MOG. “With Xpress 2U we are addressing this challenge while delivering compact equipment that can be easily adapted to much smaller spaces.”

mxfSPEEDRAIL Xpress 2U is also boosted by Bluefish boards for capture modules, and is perfectly configurable. User can define its workflow needs and start building the system.

mxfSPEEDRAIL Xpress 2U shapes up the workflow without the need for the reverse while ensuring high performance and scalability.





ABOUT MOG

Based on open industry standards and offering state-of-the-art technology, MOG has been establishing itself in the market as the worldwide supplier for both Centralized Ingest Solutions and MXF Development Tools. For over a decade, MOG has been helping worldwide broadcasters and technology providers to increase the overall performance of its workflows while migrating for file-based environments, ensuring high interoperability between systems and formats.

MOG aims to exceed media challenges and to break the workflow boundaries by delivering fully interoperable solutions to the broadcast industry.

www.mog-technologies.com