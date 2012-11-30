Calrec Promotes Letson to Lead Operations in Americas

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- Nov. 30, 2012 -- In a move that reflects its strong and expanding presence in the United States, Calrec has promoted Dave Letson to director of sales for Calrec America. In his new position, Letson will lead Calrec's operations in the United States, Canada, and Latin America.

Letson has a long history with Calrec dating back to 2001. Letson initially joined Calrec as U.K. regional sales manager and later took on Europe and the Middle East. In 2011 he became a regional director of sales for the Western United States and South America. In this role, he oversaw the establishment of Calrec's new West Coast office. Letson has also worked in the intercom market, and he brings a wealth of experience in broadcast and mixing console sales to his new role, which makes him the ideal person for the position. Letson will continue to strengthen Calrec's strong presence in the United States.

"Calrec has enjoyed great success in the U.S. broadcast market, where our consoles have become more and more popular, thanks to their rock-solid performance, flexibility, and ease of use," said Letson. "This is an exciting time for Calrec in America. I'm looking forward to digging in with my colleagues to build on our success."

Letson will report to Henry Goodman, Calrec's head of sales and marketing.

In fall 2012, Calrec opened an office in Santa Clarita, Calif., to support customers in the Western, Southeastern, and South Central United States and Western Canada.

