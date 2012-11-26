I/ITSEC 2012

Dec. 3-6 | Orlando, FL

Haivision, Booth 880

Haivision at I/ITSEC 2012:

Haivision, JITC Certified for 1080p HD performance, will feature a range of solutions at I/ITSEC 2012 that address the needs of those government and military professionals responsible for providing the highest level of quality training, modeling, and simulation technologies in the field. Haivision will be showing the Makito(TM) DVI HD encoder paired with the Makito decoder for low-latency distribution of computer graphics over IP. Used in conjunction with the Kraken(TM) transcoding solution, any computer screen can be delivered to Android(TM) and IOS mobile device via the low-latency InStream(TM) Mobile HD media player. Further, the new Makito X doubles the quality and density for SDI video applications. Finally, the Viper(TM) performance recording appliance provides synchronized recording of computer graphics and video for after-action review in live simulation and training environments.

Haivision Enterprise IP Video Solutions at I/ITSEC 2012:

InStream(TM) Mobile -- The low-latency HD media player for iOS and Android(TM) mobile devices is now available as a free application in the Apple(R) App Store(SM) and soon from the Google Play(TM) Store. InStream(TM) Mobile is a highly advanced and easy-to-use player for HD video delivery in applications that require the lowest end-to-end delay from source to viewer, such as distributing live modeling and simulation environments to mobile devices.

Caption: Haivision InStream(TM) Mobile

Makito(TM) -- The popular H.264 1080p60 performance encoder with an incredible 55 milliseconds of encoding latency and AES encryption -- often used in conjunction with the Furnace(TM) end-to-end IP video system -- now features higher density and higher quality with new Makito(TM) X Series. In one of the companys first public showings of the new Makito X, the government market will learn first-hand how the Makito X2 H.264 1080p60 performance encoder offers extreme encoding with double the quality and double the density. Used in conjunction with the Furnace system, the next generation Makito X2 encoder combines a market-proven feature set with a sixfold increase in encoding power to deliver quantum advances in picture quality and density. The Makito X2 delivers superb high-quality HD video using half of the bandwidth of comparable encoders.

Caption: Haivision Makito(TM)

Viper(TM) -- The Viper(TM) dual HD channel recording and streaming appliance is ideal for advanced rich media streaming applications such as simulation, training, lecture capture, and procedure review. With the new release, Haivision is introducing the Viper VF, a companion to the Furnace(TM) system tailored to installations where several locations require the ability to record independently before publishing assets to a central video-on-demand system.

Caption: Haivision Viper(TM)

Executive Quote:

Haivision is bringing a full range of technologies to I/ITSEC 2012 that address the very specific needs of training professionals in the government and military field. We are offering attendees a look at not only our Makito decoder, but also the new Makito X encoding platform, as well as the Viper and InStream Mobile HD media player, which all offer advanced low-latency distribution of computer graphics over IP. Understanding the importance of training our troops with the very best equipment and simulation technologies is critical -- its the last stop before deployment. Increasingly, training facilities are requiring more video sources and more training scenarios, requiring more video storage. The best short-term approach and investment in long-term is migrating to H.264 for both HD and SD distribution and storage. We are proud to be able to offer solutions for these important government needs.

Andy Vaughan, VP, U.S. Federal Sales, Haivision

Company Overview:

Haivision delivers advanced technology for streaming, recording, managing, and distributing secure IP video and interactive media within the enterprise, education, medical/healthcare, and federal/military markets. Haivision is a private company based in Montreal and Chicago, with technical excellence centers in Beaverton, Ore.; Austin, Texas; and Hamburg, Germany. With a global sales and support organization, Haivision distributes its products through value-added resellers, system integrators, distributors, and OEMs worldwide. More information is available at www.haivision.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.