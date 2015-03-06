DoCaption and CSI Deliver Copperlink 2353WST and Copperlink 2353CC Professional Closed Caption Monitoring Standalone Units

VALENCE, France and RONKONKOMA, N.Y., USA -- March 4, 2015 -- In close partnership, DoCaption and Communications Specialties, Inc. (CSI) today announced two new products and solutions based on CSI's highly acclaimed Copperlink(TM) 2353 3G/HD/SD-SDI-to-HDMI converter platform: The Copperlink 2353WST and Copperlink 2353CC closed caption monitoring standalone units.

Both the Copperlink 2353WST and Copperlink 2353CC devices automatically detect, decode, and display closed captioning data out of a 3G/HD/SD-SDI video signal and provide an HDMI signal in native format with captions overlaid on-screen. An audio output, through stereo line or HDMI, also allows a confidence consistency check between audio and captions when required.

The Copperlink 2353WST supports WST (World System Teletext, ETSI EN300706)/OP-42/OP-47 specifications and is offered within Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. The Copperlink 2353CC supports CEA-608 and CEA-708 specifications, and is available within North, Central, and South America.

"We are proud to have brought our expertise in captioning encoding and decoding to the renowned excellence of CSI," said Renaud Desportes, head of sales at DoCaption. "Our efficient, yet fun and promising partnership led to a monitoring solution that dramatically reduces installation and operational costs. A small-footprint form factor allows easy installation anywhere and setup is straightforward. This allows for quick and easy confidence monitoring of caption streams."

"We are so happy to work with DoCaption," said Paul Seiden, director of sales at CSI. "The Copperlink 2353 series is the perfect platform for adoption of closed captioning support for the broadcast community."

Additional information is available at www.docaption.com and www.commspecial.com.

About DoCaption (www.docaption.com)

Originally founded in 1986 as Ashiv and re-introduced as DoCaption in 2009, the company has acquired broad experience over the years in broadcast-captioning editing tools, and IP encoding and decoding development. DoCaption's solutions have been deployed around the world. DoCaption has also developed numerous data broadcast applications, including data broadcast automation systems and receiver set-top boxes.

About Communications Specialties, Inc. (www.commspecial.com)

Communications Specialties is the manufacturer of Fiberlink(R) Fiber Optic Transmission Systems, Copperlink(TM) 3G/HD/SD-SDI Signal Distribution Products, Scan Do(R) Computer Video Scan Converters, and more.

Copperlink is a trademark of Communications Specialties, Inc.