Comcast Technology Solutions, AD-ID Join Forces to Advance Ad Standards

NEW YORK and DENVER—AD-ID and Comcast Technology Solutions (CTS) have announced that they are working together to promote the adoption of industry standards in advertising data and operational workflows.

"Given their exceptional reach across both media and advertising, we are thrilled to partner with Comcast Technology Solutions to help drive greater adoption of AD-ID across the industry," said Nada Bradbury, CEO of AD-ID. "This alliance helps ensure that advertisers, publishers, and all stakeholders can benefit from the increased efficiency, transparency, and interoperability that standardized identifiers provide."

AD-ID is a joint venture of the ANA and the 4A’s founded to standardize how advertising assets are labeled. AD-ID serves more than 3,000 advertisers of all sizes and most advertising agencies in North America. It provides the unique ID and associated metadata (e.g., advertiser’s name, title, ad length, language, product categorization, etc.) that enables buyers and sellers to track ad creative through the media ecosystem. Notably, advertisers can use AD-ID to track information about ad placements to enable ad planning, frequency caps, and measurement.

Working together, Comcast Technology Solutions and AD-ID said they aim to increase awareness and understanding of the benefits of standardized advertising identifiers across the industry, and to promote the integration and adoption of AD-ID into advertising technology platforms and workflows.

“Brands and advertisers need to ensure that their spending is as effective as possible, which requires significant technical orchestration behind-the-scenes,” added Bart Spriester, senior vice president and general manager of streaming, broadcast, & advertising for Comcast Technology Solutions.

“Underpinning that effort is the need to have a consistent way to identify ads, provided by AD-ID, to enable better ad planning, management, and measurement," he continued. "We look forward to collaborating with AD-ID to promote its benefits across our ecosystem of partners and customers, and when coupled with CTS’ AdFusion™, to help reduce complexity, streamline workflows, and drive results.”

This collaboration represents another significant step forward in the industry's efforts to standardize advertising data and workflows. The Ad Creative Identity Framework, ACIF, created by the IAB Tech Lab and its constituents is also helping to promote the essential use of IDs in the advertising workflow, with AD-ID as the registry of record for North America.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Comcast Technology Solutions serves advertisers and brands through CTS’ AdFusion, which provides end-to-end creative management for ad delivery, management, and post-production. AdFusion combines media buys with creative assets and metadata to streamline ad workflows, automate, and expedite the entire process, from the final media buy to traffic instruction creation and asset delivery.