Telestream Expands Sales Team to Address International Growth

Telestream®, the leading provider of video transcoding and workflow automation solutions, today announced expansion of its sales management team to address sales growth for its enterprise-class video products in the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions. The company reports that overall sales of its Enterprise Products and Services in EMEA and APAC regions have grown by almost 50 percent in the last two years.

Jean-Pierre Bousquet joins Telestream as Regional Sales Manager, Enterprise Products, managing sales in the ASEAN countries, plus Australia, New Zealand and Hong Kong. Located in Singapore, Bousquet brings over 15 years of highly relevant technical and commercial experience, having worked in the Asia region for AmberFin, Pixelmetrix and Avid.

Jean-Christophe Albou joins Telestream as Regional Sales Manager, Enterprise Products, managing sales in the Southern Europe and North African region. Located in Paris, Albou’s region includes France, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Greece and North Africa. Albou comes to Telestream with 18 years of experience selling video technology products, including for Quantel, Sony, JVC, Thomson/Grass Valley and Pinnacle Systems.

“I am delighted to welcome Jean-Pierre and Jean-Christophe to our teams in Asia and Europe,” said George Boath, Vice President of International Sales at Telestream. “They bring a strong understanding of technology combined with detailed local market knowledge and a passion for helping customers. They are both well known and respected in their regions and will help our resellers in these important countries to deliver even better service and value to Telestream customers.”

Last September Telestream announced significant increase in global sales deployments for its Vantage transcoding and workflow automation systems. A slew of new products fuelled its growth in every geographic region worldwide. Having an enviable track record of posting profitable growth for the last 14 years, Telestream reported that sales of its flagship Vantage transcoding and workflow automation systems increased by more than 40 percent last year.



For more information about Telestream, visit www.telestream.net.